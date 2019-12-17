Bryan "Spirit" Watchman told jurors Tuesday he held his intestines inside his body with one hand as he pounded on the door of a Santa Fe Fire Department substation after being stabbed in the stomach while sleeping in the grandstands at Fort Marcy ballpark in 2017.
"I went to the front door ... and tried to tuck my intestines under my shirt just to carry [them]," Watchman said. "I was knocking on the door for quite a while, then I started punching the door and ringing the doorbell."
Watchman said an emergency phone outside the station was out of order and no one came to the door, so he crossed the bridge to Bishop's Lodge Road, where he eventually knocked on the door of a home and asked for help from a couple who called 911.
"I wanted to survive," he said.
Watchman was the first witness called to testify by the state on the first day of the jury trial for Wacey Raymond Chico, a Mescalero man charged with trying to kill Watchman as he slept. Both men were reportedly homeless at the time.
State prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies told jurors Chico was wearing a mask the night he attacked Watchman with a machete, intending to kill him for a minor slight. And police were only able to connect him to the crime after Chico later confessed to another man who reported it to police.
Chico's defense attorney, Michael Jones, said the state is trying to convict his client based solely on the testimony of the man to whom Chico allegedly confessed. He said there is no other evidence connecting his client to the crime. Jones also said the Santa Fe Police Department — which has come under fire for mishandling evidence — lost critical evidence in the case, making it more difficult to prove who stabbed Watchman.
The trial is set to continue Friday and conclude Monday.
If convicted of attempted murder and tampering with evidence, Chico faces up to 27 years in prison.
