A Santa Fe woman accused of firing a gun over a wall into her neighbor's yard and killing a teenager who was attending a party there is scheduled to stand trial this week on charges of second-degree murder and negligent use of a deadly weapon.
Beverly Melendez, 65, told police she had clashed with her neighbors over late-night parties prior to the Sept. 7, 2019, incident, in which she is accused of standing on a step-stool and firing into a group of people.
Nineteen-year-old Rodrigo Enriquez-Garay was hit in the upper back.
Enriquez-Garay's twin brother told police he heard three or four shots and initially thought his brother was playing when he fell to the ground, but realized his brother had been shot when he saw blood coming from his nose.
Enriquez-Garay was brought to the hospital in the back of a pickup, according to the criminal complaint, but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Melendez told police she remembered getting her .22-caliber rifle and climbing onto the stool, the complaint says, but then "flipped out and returned back to her bedroom but could not remember what happened."
After the shooting, Melendez allegedly called 911 to report "a potential human sacrifice occurring in the area," according to the complaint.
Melendez was arrested that night after a short standoff with police.
When informed someone had been shot and killed, she began to cry. She said, "I'm so sorry" and, "It shouldn't have happened," according to a previous report.
She has been incarcerated since the incident.
The court ordered Melendez be evaluated in the spring of 2020 after the Public Defender's Office raised questions about her competency.
She was found competent to stand trial.
Her defense team filed an expedited motion requesting a second evaluation last month, contending a social worker who had been visiting Melendez noticed she'd become increasingly forgetful, fearful and paranoid.
State prosecutors called the request an "11th-hour play for staying the case."
District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied the motion, saying the 2020 evaluation noted Melendez exhibited signs of "selective memory … also called lack of cooperation" and she hadn't heard any new evidence that convinced her Melendez's mental state had changed significantly since then.
Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Stuart filed a pretrial motion last week asking the court to keep the defense from making any mention of Melendez's competency at trial.
Public Defender Shelby Bradley declined to comment on the case Monday, except to say, "We think it's the right thing to do to go to trial."
Melendez is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of negligent use of a deadly weapon in the case. If convicted on all charges, she faces a potential penalty of 16 years in prison.
