Extended members of a tightknit Northern New Mexico family wept in the courtroom Tuesday as the trial of a Tesuque man accused of killing his brother commenced. 

Patricio Griego, 68, shot his older brother Jimmy Griego, 75, at their mother's Tesuque home in February 2020 after they'd fought over who would inherit her house, prosecutor JoHanna Cox told jurors.

"It's not that complicated of a case," Cox said in her opening statement. "The defendant woke up with hatred for his brother and before 9 a.m., he'd shot Jimmy five times." 

Popular in the Community