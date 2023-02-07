Robert Romero

Robert Romero, 52, was fatally shot during an altercation in his backyard in July 2018.

 Photo courtesy Michael D’Alfonso and Barker Realty

Joseph Jones is scheduled to stand trial for murder Wednesday in the 2018 death of Robert Romero — a case in which Santa Fe police used still-evolving investigative and DNA testing techniques to link the defendant to the fatal shooting nearly two years later.

Romero, 52, was fatally shot outside his central Santa Fe home in the early morning July 30, 2018.

Romero struggled with a man wearing a gray hoodie outside his home on Las Casitas near Herb Martinez Park, police said at the time. The father of two daughters, he was a financial officer for a local real estate firm, an avid mountain biker and well known in the community.

