Joseph Jones is scheduled to stand trial for murder Wednesday in the 2018 death of Robert Romero — a case in which Santa Fe police used still-evolving investigative and DNA testing techniques to link the defendant to the fatal shooting nearly two years later.
Romero, 52, was fatally shot outside his central Santa Fe home in the early morning July 30, 2018.
Romero struggled with a man wearing a gray hoodie outside his home on Las Casitas near Herb Martinez Park, police said at the time. The father of two daughters, he was a financial officer for a local real estate firm, an avid mountain biker and well known in the community.
Investigators initially had no suspect, motive or leads, frustrating Santa Fe police and family members eager to determine who attacked Romero.
Police tested DNA on a pair of glasses and a small flashlight found at the scene of the shooting, but the DNA profile did not match any in a national database maintained by the FBI.
Detectives then sought the help of Parabon NanoLabs, a Virginia-based company, which used technology developed by the medical industry to create a genetic profile from the DNA left at the scene and compared it against profiles on a public database searching for individuals who might share similar genetics the same way someone might search for a long-lost relative, according to a statement released by the department at the time.
That search helped narrow the possible source of the DNA. Police work then led investigators to Jones, who was arrested in 2020 for Romero's killing.
Jones' public defender declined to comment on his case Tuesday but confirmed he has been in custody since his arrest.
Now 28, Jones was booked on five charges — including first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, breaking and entering, and possession of burglary tools — according to court records. He will be tried only on the murder and aggravated burglary charges.
District Judge T. Glenn Ellington has been assigned to preside over the trial, which is scheduled to last through Feb. 21, according to online court records.
California officials in 2018 had used the same techniques, but a different lab, to track down serial killer Joseph DeAngelo — the so-called Golden State Killer — Parabon chief genetic genealogist CeCe Moore said in a phone interview Tuesday.
"That case really broke the field wide open" and introduced the idea of using investigative genetic genealogy techniques to the country, she said. "Shortly after that, Parabon and I joined forces to offer it as a tool to law enforcement."
Since May 2018, she said the company has used the technique to help solve more than 250 cases.
Moore described the technique as a way of "reverse engineering" a person's identity using DNA.
The technique involves comparing the DNA profile to samples in public databases.
Unlike traditional DNA database searches, which use a limited set of genetic markers to look for a specific person, genetic genealogy searches for commonalities among hundreds of thousands of genetic markers.
From there, researchers or investigators use more traditional genealogy methods such as the creation of family trees to narrow possible sources of the DNA to a family or a single individual.
In some cases, members of a family identified in those searches might be asked to contribute DNA to help narrow the search, Moore said.
"If we can figure out who your ancestors are, we can eventually find out who you are," she said.
Some of the same technology is used by genealogy companies — such as AncestryDNA, 23andMe and MyHeritage — to help people find their ethnic origins and family members around the world, Moore said.
But, she said, those three companies do not allow law enforcement to use their massive databases to search for suspects in criminal cases.
Researchers working with police are limited to searching databases that belong to two smaller companies — Family Tree DNA and GEDMatch — whose users are given an option of allowing their samples to be searched by law enforcement.
This means they are only able to search a database containing DNA submitted by about 2 million people, as opposed to databases containing samples from about 40 million people, Moore said.
Moore said the New Mexico population group presents unique challenges because so many residents share common ancestors.