A man accused of raping unconscious women at his homes in Santa Fe and Seattle is scheduled to stand trial this week on charges of kidnapping, rape and voyeurism in New Mexico.
Redwolf Pope, 44, also faces two counts of rape in Seattle. Officials there have requested extradition, but a Santa Fe County magistrate ruled in October Pope would remain in jail in New Mexico until the case here is resolved.
The charges against Pope, filed in 2018, arose out of a joint investigation by police in Santa Fe and Seattle that began after Pope's roommates came forward to Santa Fe police with videos that appeared to show Pope sexually assaulting unconscious women at his two homes.
Deputy District Attorney Larissa Breen wrote in motions to the court that the state of New Mexico has "a staggering number of videos depicting [Pope] having sex with seemingly unconscious women," and "the women do not appear to be responsive to Defendant's sexual contact and some appear outright incapacitated."
According to Breen, videos taken from Pope's iPad show him penetrating the Santa Fe woman he is charged with raping and "photographing her intimate parts while she is clearly unconscious."
Attorneys were still debating the authenticity and admissibility of some of the video evidence at a hearing Thursday. After hearing arguments, state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer decided to reserve her ruling on some of the evidence until it comes up at trial.
"We've had difficulty getting the evidence that the state has said they intend to use against Mr. Pope," public defender Brad Kerwin said Friday. "I think we have those things resolved and I believe now the truth will come out, and Mr. Pope looks forward to his day in court."
Court records show the District Attorney's Office offered Pope a plea agreement in late July that called for him to plead guilty to a second-degree felony count of kidnapping and third-degree sexual penetration, which would have exposed him to a sentence of up to nine years in prison.
The first-degree kidnapping count with which he is charged carries a penalty of up to 18 years in prison.
Kerwin refused the deal, according to court records, and countered with an alternate proposal: allowing Pope to plead guilty to only the third-degree criminal sexual penetration charge, which would reduce his prison time to six years, and offering a sentence of about two years of time served with the remainder suspended.
Breen rejected Kerwin's counteroffer. The state's original offer was "very generous in light of the original exposure and weight of the State's evidence," she said.
Kerwin said from the defendant's perspective: "The offer is not generous by any means. And he won't be accepting the offer."
Pope has identified himself as a Native American activist and has spoken out on issues such as the protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota.
While court documents said he claimed to be Tlingit, officials with the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes in Alaska told The New Mexican previously he was not a registered member.
Native News Online also questioned Pope's tribal claims in a story in July 2018. In a more recent story, the news organization calls him an "American Indian imposter."
“Pope has created a false identity and posed as a Native man to infiltrate Native communities and prey upon our Indigenous women," Abigail Echo-Hawk, a Seattle author and advocate of Native women’s rights, said last year in a letter to District Attorney Marco Serna.
Pope's trial is scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection. Testimony in the case is set to begin Tuesday.
If convicted on all counts, he faces more than 21 years in prison.
