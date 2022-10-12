A state district judge in San Miguel County agreed Wednesday to move a Ribera teen's January murder trial to Guadalupe County after his defense attorneys argued it would be difficult to find local jurors who are unaware of the case.

Joaquin Sanchez, 17, is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Joshua Vigil, a West Las Vegas High School classmate and a fellow member of the football team, during a New Year's Eve party.

Defense attorney Alan Maestas noted in a virtual court hearing Wednesday the case has drawn publicity. He cited the Justice for Joshua Facebook page and a billboard on Interstate 25 calling for justice as reasons to change the venue.

Popular in the Community