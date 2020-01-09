A 41-year-old Santa Fe man accused of speeding through a stop sign and killing two people when his car T-boned their Chevrolet Cobalt in a 2016 crash is scheduled to stand trial beginning Feb.10.
Mansoor Karimi faces a possible sentence of 13½ years in prison if convicted of two counts of vehicular homicide and failure to render aid.
Investigators say Christopher Bryant, 30, and passenger Ian Sweatt, 33, both of Santa Fe, were killed when Karimi’s BMW 335i slammed into the the car they were riding in at the intersection of Camino Carlos Rey and and Plaza Verde around 8:20 p.m. Dec. 16, 2016.
The criminal complaint said an investigator’s reconstruction of the crash determined that Karimi — also called Karimi Monsoor in some court filings — was driving over 50 mph in a 25 mph zone and failed to stop at the stop sign.
The complaint said Bryant was driving at 7 mph, according to data on his vehicle’s airbag controls.
Karimi’s trial has been rescheduled twice.
His attorney, Tom Clark, told The New Mexican previously that there were delays in discovery, the process of evidence sharing between prosecutors and the defense.
One of the delays, Clark said, was processing of a cellphone found on the driver’s seat of Bryant’s vehicle following the crash.
According to online court records, police did not find alcohol consumption by Karimi was a factor in the crash.
In May, Sweatt’s estate filed a lawsuit against Karimi and General Motors seeking unspecified damages.
