What is the difference between insurrection and protest?

Expert witnesses for plaintiffs asking the court to remove and disqualify Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin from office for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol spent about six hours examining that distinction Tuesday, the second and final day of testimony in the case.

The main difference, according to constitutional scholar and University of Maryland professor Mark Graber, who testified at length, is the use of violence.

Attorney Daniel Small asks expert witness Rachel Kleinfeld questions in regard to short video clips of Couy Griffin in court Tuesday afternoon. Griffin, representing himself, argued the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol did not rise to the level of an insurrection.
Couy Griffin, an Otero County commissioner and co-founder of Cowboys for Trump, leaves Judge Francis Mathew’s courtroom at First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe on Tuesday.

