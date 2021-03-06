TAOS — The trial for a Questa man accused of multiple counts of child sexual abuse was cut short Thursday after his defense attorney filed a motion requesting a directed verdict, or a ruling that there was not sufficient evidence for the jury to reach a conclusion.
Alan Maestas argued his client, Raymond Hernandez, had been charged with the wrong crime.
Eighth Judicial District Judge Jeffrey Shannon agreed and halted the trial.
Hernandez, 31, was being tried last week on one count of criminal sexual contact with a minor by a person in a position of authority, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of battery tied to events in January 2019 at a home in Peñasco. He is accused of giving alcohol to two 13-year-old girls, and then molesting one of them and beating the other.
District Attorney Marcus Montoya said in a statement he disagreed with Shannon’s ruling.
“Our office clearly disagrees with the court’s decision, and we believe the evidence was enough to convict the defendant beyond a reasonable doubt,” Montoya wrote. “This decision should have been left to the members of our community so that the opportunity of justice would have been afforded to our victims and the family."
The District Attorney’s Office plans to pursue an appeal and will “continue to fight for our children and other vulnerable victims,” the statement said.
The office was waiting to see if Shannon issued findings regarding his decision.
In separate cases, Hernandez faces one count of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, another count of criminal sexual contact with a minor and abuse of a child.
The state filed a motion requesting the cases be joined in one trial, but the request was denied.
Two days after he was charged and released in the case involving the 13-year-old girls, Hernandez was accused of sexually abusing a 19-month-old girl. Following his release from jail on that charge, he was accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl. Hernandez was released to his sister's home in Questa, where 10 children live.
His trial began Wednesday with prosecutors forgoing opening arguments and putting the young accuser on the witness stand.
The girl who accused Hernandez of molesting her, now 15, took the stand for several hours and became emotional when pressed to recall the events of more than two years ago.
She told the court that after a night of drinking with her friend, Hernandez and others at a Peñasco residence, she and her friend headed to bed, and Hernandez followed them to the room. She said she later woke up with her clothing partially removed and felt something bad had happened.
Maestas, who argued the girl had given inconsistent statements to officials about the incident, pressed her on the details and brought up transcripts of interviews with authorities in which her accounts slightly varied.
The girl said her incorrect answers were due to fear and nervousness at the time.
