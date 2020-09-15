Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett told jurors Tuesday the case they would decide was about "the worst, most dangerous kind of control."
Redwolf Pope, 44, is charged with kidnapping, rape and voyeurism.
On the first day of testimony in his trial, Padgett described him in her opening statement as a predator in disguise who raped a woman after he plied her with a drink that might have been laced with a substance to incapacitate her, rendering her unable to refuse or consent to sex.
Pope's defense attorney, Brad Kerwin, countered in his opening statement that the central figures in the case were motivated by "greed, revenge and regret," and fabricated the rape case against Pope.
Kerwin also said "Santa Fe's finest" in the city police department didn't do enough legwork to uncover the truth.
Pope has been accused of raping several unconscious women at his homes in Santa Fe and Seattle, according to court records.
The charges against him, filed in 2018, arose out of a joint investigation by police in Santa Fe and Seattle that began after Pope’s roommates came forward to Santa Fe police with videos that appeared to show him sexually assaulting unconscious women at his homes in both cities.
Police and prosecutors say the rape he's charged with in Santa Fe took place in a hotel room.
Pope and the people who would later accuse him of sexually assaulting women connected during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in 2016, Padgett told jurors.
She said it was during this "incredible movement and call to action" that Pope met Native American artists and activists Zoö Urness and Lehi Sanchez and became interested in helping them realize their vision of creating a Native-owned and operated gallery to showcase hundreds of art pieces inspired by the movement.
"Its mission was to bridge the gaps between artists and the high-end art community in Santa Fe," Padgett said, describing it as "a new journey" in which Pope was eager to become involved.
When Urness and Sanchez held the grand opening of Zohi Gallery just off the Plaza during the 2017 Santa Fe Indian Market, Padgett said, Pope was there to help and even offered an available hotel room to one of their female relatives during the busy weekend.
Pope appeared "harmless" to the woman, Padgett said, and she was grateful to have the room.
When the woman ended up at a house party around 2 a.m., the prosecutor said, she accepted Pope's offer of a ride home.
Padgett said the last thing the woman remembers — before waking up in a room with Pope in a different hotel — was Pope offering her an alcoholic beverage in his car. Pope was sitting "on the edge of the bed messing with the ribbons in his hair."
When the woman asked Pope what had happened, Padgett told jurors, he said they'd had an intimate night and had agreed to be together when they got back to Seattle.
The woman thought the story seemed strange, the prosecutor said, "because never in a million years was she attracted to, or would she have agreed to intimacy with [Pope]."
However, she accepted the story and returned back to Seattle, where she continued to see Pope occasionally as a friend, Padgett said.
But as time passed, the prosecutor said, the woman became increasingly unsettled about that weekend in Santa Fe. She was still wrestling with those thoughts in the spring of 2018, when her friends discovered images on Pope's iPad showing he had recorded himself "having sex" with the woman "in a number of positions and from a number of vantage points."
"You will see from the images," Padgett told jurors, why the woman cannot remember what happened. " She is not awake. She is not moving. She is not participating. She is not conscious."
Kerwin said in his opening statement the witnesses who will testify this week have ulterior motives. He asked jurors to look for holes in the state's version of events that show police didn't do enough investigating.
The trial got underway despite last-minute motions Kerwin filed Tuesday asking the court to change the venue and to dismiss the charges against Pope.
Kerwin wrote that the venue should be changed because local media coverage — including stories by The New Mexican — had tainted the jury pool.
The charges should be dismissed, he argued, because one of the news stories included information about plea negotiations in which Kerwin had entertained a partial guilty plea for Pope. That could "undermine the presumption of innocence of the accused," he wrote.
The court levied a $1,000 fine against the state for including plea details in public filings.
Deputy District Attorney Mary Carmack Altweiss said, "The inclusion of plea details was totally inadvertent and was in response to an untimely motion filed by the defense attorney that was ultimately denied by the judge."
Pope's trial is expected to continue through Friday before state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer.
Pope could be sentenced to more than 20 years in prison if he is convicted of all charges he faces in Santa Fe.
He is also accused of raping two women in Seattle.
