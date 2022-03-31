TAOS — A jury trial began this week for Desiree Lensegrav, 31, of Ranchos de Taos, who is accused of kidnapping and killing 30-year-old Joseph Morgas in 2019 with the help of her husband, Aram Montoya.
Montoya received a life sentence, plus 21 years, last year for the killing and for stabbing Lensegrav during a domestic violence incident in 2020.
Prosecutors with the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office in Taos are trying Lensegrav on one count of first-degree murder, one count of kidnapping, three counts of tampering with evidence and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.
Montoya faced the same charges; he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. He apologized in court to Morgas' family last year.
During opening statements Tuesday, prosecutors began laying out the complex facts after a day and a half of jury selection. Prosecutor Cosme Ripol painted a picture of a marriage poisoned by drugs, abuse, lies and — finally — a slaying the couple were accused of carrying out together.
Ripol told jurors they would hear recordings during the trial of Lensegrav admitting to New Mexico State Police that she and Montoya had participated in Morgas’ death. Ripol also read a transcript of Lensegrav’s conversation with police while she was in Holy Cross Medical Center after Montoya stabbed her in the neck in 2020, which precipitated the couple's arrest and alleged confession in Morgas' death.
According to court records, Montoya drove Lensegrav to the hospital and subsequently admitted to police they had kidnapped and killed Morgas before disposing of his remains.
When the recording was played in court this week, jurors allegedly heard Lensegrav admit she had firsthand knowledge of the slaying. She said she was upset at Morgas for threatening to call state child protective services officials about her child.
Ripol said Lensegrav had enlisted Montoya to attack Morgas for her.
Montoya is likely to offer testimony as the trial continues, Ripol added. "We anticipate you’re going to hear from [Montoya], who manned up, pled guilty to [first-degree murder] and took responsibility for these depraved actions he did because he loved this woman.”
Lensegrav’s defense attorney, Anna Aragons, chose to reserve her opening statements for later in the trial.
The first witness the state called was Nathan Rodriguez, a friend of Morgas, who said he had witnessed the kidnapping in 2019. Rodriguez told the court Lensegrav and Montoya had driven to his house, where Montoya put Morgas into a headlock. Rodriguez said he then ordered the couple to leave his property.
During her cross-examination, Aragon noted Rodriguez admitted he and Morgas had been smoking marijuana prior to the couple's arrival, and she characterized Rodriguez's home as a "drug house" where he was selling various types of narcotics.
A second witness, New Mexico State Police Agent Samantha Vandiver-Sainz, testified Lensegrav had told her Montoya had dug a grave before the kidnapping but for another purpose. Montoya put Morgas' body in the grave and poured gasoline over it to burn the evidence, she said Lensegrav told her.
Lensegrav claimed Montoya used a shovel to cover Morgas' remains, she added, and then drove some of the remains to a campground in Pilar and threw them in the river.
The trial was expected to last at least through Friday.
