Komis: No. 1 concern during attack by armed men in masks was family’s safety

Peter Komis sits with his 11-year-old son as he recovers at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center after being shot multiple times in 2014 by masked men. A bench trial began Monday in a civil case Komis and his wife filed in 2017 against Farmers Insurance Co. that seeks compensation under the uninsured motorist portion of their car insurance polices, alleging the assailants drove an uninsured vehicle.

 Daniel J. Chacón/New Mexican File Photo

A bench trial began Monday in a civil case filed by a Santa Fe businessman who was shot three times by masked men in 2014 and wants his car insurance company to compensate him for some of his losses.

Peter Komis and his wife, Dorinda Hopper-Komis, filed the suit in 2017 against Farmers Insurance Co. of Arizona. The lawsuit seeks compensation for medical bills and damages under the uninsured motorist portion of two car insurance polices the couple held at the time of the attack, which occurred Sept. 30, 2014, in the driveway of their home on Don Gaspar Avenue in Santa Fe's tony South Capitol neighborhood.

Police haven't arrested or charged anyone in the case in the eight years since. 

