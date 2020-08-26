TIERRA AMARILLA — The murder case against John Powell is as simple as one, two, three — one conspiracy, two gunmen, three dead people — Assistant District Attorney Brittany Crum told jurors Wednesday.

Powell, 36, is accused along with his brother Roger Gage, 35, of fatally shooting three people in a home near Dixon in May 2018. 

Crum said the brothers were captured on a home surveillance system shooting April Browne, 42; Abraham Martinez, 36; and Kierin Guillemin, 27, at close range in Browne’s home.

But prosecutors on Wednesday didn't show the video they say shows the two men carrying out the execution-style killings. 
 
Instead, they put Sonya Chavez, Powell’s longtime partner and mother of his three children, on the stand, asking her to describe the couple’s relationship with Browne and what happened in the days after the victims' bodies were found. 
 
Browne was a heroin dealer, Chavez said, and she and Powell had been her customers, spending about $50 per day each on the drug. 
 
All of them were heroin addicts, Chavez said, and Browne had asked Chavez and Powell in the fall of 2017 to come live in her home to provide security and help around the house in exchange for drugs and a free place to live. The couple’s three children were living in foster care, Chavez said. 
 
But Chavez said she and Browne had a falling out in May 2018 after Browne accused her of stealing drugs. Chavez said she hadn't and didn’t want to stay somewhere she wasn’t trusted, so she and Powell packed up and moved out. 
 
After leaving Browne’s home, Chavez said, she and Powell became sick and irritable because they hadn’t been able to secure any drugs, and she went alone to a relative’s house for a few days. 
 
A few days later, she said Powell and his brother showed up with new shoes and new clothes and were no longer sick from withdrawal.
 
Powell seemed more anxious than usual, Chavez said, and started to tell her something about the brothers having gone to Dixon and making a mistake, but Gage pulled Powell away from the conversation and took him outside. 
 
Chavez testified that a few days after that, she was riding in the truck with the brothers when they stopped on the side of the road and Gage walked away with a bag he’d placed in the bed of the truck and came back without the bag. 
 
After that, she said, she noticed the brothers were without the weapons they normally carried, and she began to suspect they had buried them on Gage's land in Carson. 
 
The three later were pulled over by police, Chavez said, and she was arrested and released but arrested again days later and told police where they might find the guns. 
 
Chavez also testified that she'd found a safe she knew to be Browne's on the side of the road and had given it to police.  

Sydney West, Powell's public defender, did not make an opening statement Wednesday but seemed to be laying the groundwork during her cross-examination of Chavez for a defense that might implicate Powell's brother as the mastermind of the crime.

Part of the testimony West drew from Chavez under cross-examination was related to the fact that Powell had helped Browne purchase and install the home security system that prosecutors say recorded the killings, and knew exactly where the cameras were. 

Chavez also testified, under questioning from West, that Gage was the more "spontaneous" of the brothers. 

Jurors also heard testimony from Rede Stanton of Taos, who admitted that after going to Browne's home to buy drugs and discovering the decomposing bodies, he had put on gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints and "grabbed" about 2 grams of heroin and around $150 before leaving the home. 

The capacity of the courtroom was severely curtailed by social-distancing requirements aimed at blunting the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

Only five seats where available for the public in the courtroom, and several of them were placed in such a way that viewers sitting in them could not see a screen upon which photographic evidence was being projected. 

West argued during a break that the lack of public seating violated Powell's right to a public trial, but state District Judge Jason Lidyard cited case law that allows members of the public to be kept out of proceedings when capacity has been reached and said the trial would continue. 

Three of the five seats available were occupied by Browne's siblings: sisters Jessica McKeon and Kiva Duckworth-Moulton and brother Gabriel Browne. 

Duckworth-Moulton said the siblings wanted the court to know Browne was part of a large and loving family, even though many couldn't attend because of the virus. 

"She is a daughter, she is a cousin, she's a sister, she's a mom, she's human," Duckworth-Moulton said, "and that was taken away from us. And it's a huge hole, a huge loss for our family. We want to see justice done and make sure he can't ever do that to another family."

In addition to considering whether Powell is guilty of first-degree murder, jurors will have the option of finding him guilty of felony murder.

Unlike a first-degree murder charge, a count of felony murder does not require the state to prove a slaying was premeditated; prosecutors must prove, instead, the killing was carried out in the course of another felony offense — in this case, aggravated burglary.

Powell's trial is scheduled to continue in the Rio Arriba County District Courthouse through Sept. 4. Gage's trial dates have yet to be set.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.