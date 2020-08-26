TIERRA AMARILLA — The murder case against John Powell is as simple as one, two, three — one conspiracy, two gunmen, three dead people — Assistant District Attorney Brittany Crum told jurors Wednesday.
Powell, 36, is accused along with his brother Roger Gage, 35, of fatally shooting three people in a home near Dixon in May 2018.
Crum said the brothers were captured on a home surveillance system shooting April Browne, 42; Abraham Martinez, 36; and Kierin Guillemin, 27, at close range in Browne’s home.
Sydney West, Powell's public defender, did not make an opening statement Wednesday but seemed to be laying the groundwork during her cross-examination of Chavez for a defense that might implicate Powell's brother as the mastermind of the crime.
Part of the testimony West drew from Chavez under cross-examination was related to the fact that Powell had helped Browne purchase and install the home security system that prosecutors say recorded the killings, and knew exactly where the cameras were.
Chavez also testified, under questioning from West, that Gage was the more "spontaneous" of the brothers.
Jurors also heard testimony from Rede Stanton of Taos, who admitted that after going to Browne's home to buy drugs and discovering the decomposing bodies, he had put on gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints and "grabbed" about 2 grams of heroin and around $150 before leaving the home.
The capacity of the courtroom was severely curtailed by social-distancing requirements aimed at blunting the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Only five seats where available for the public in the courtroom, and several of them were placed in such a way that viewers sitting in them could not see a screen upon which photographic evidence was being projected.
West argued during a break that the lack of public seating violated Powell's right to a public trial, but state District Judge Jason Lidyard cited case law that allows members of the public to be kept out of proceedings when capacity has been reached and said the trial would continue.
Three of the five seats available were occupied by Browne's siblings: sisters Jessica McKeon and Kiva Duckworth-Moulton and brother Gabriel Browne.
Duckworth-Moulton said the siblings wanted the court to know Browne was part of a large and loving family, even though many couldn't attend because of the virus.
"She is a daughter, she is a cousin, she's a sister, she's a mom, she's human," Duckworth-Moulton said, "and that was taken away from us. And it's a huge hole, a huge loss for our family. We want to see justice done and make sure he can't ever do that to another family."
In addition to considering whether Powell is guilty of first-degree murder, jurors will have the option of finding him guilty of felony murder.
Unlike a first-degree murder charge, a count of felony murder does not require the state to prove a slaying was premeditated; prosecutors must prove, instead, the killing was carried out in the course of another felony offense — in this case, aggravated burglary.
Powell's trial is scheduled to continue in the Rio Arriba County District Courthouse through Sept. 4. Gage's trial dates have yet to be set.
