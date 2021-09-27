A jury trial began Monday for a Los Lunas man accused of posing as a 17-year-old boy during online discussions with a 12-year-old Santa Fe girl and then raping her at least twice a few months later.
Robert Serrano, 60, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13, which each carries a maximum penalty of 18 years in prison.
The two counts against Serrano are linked to alleged incidents in September and October 2017. But Deputy District Attorney Haley Murphy said in her opening statement Monday his exploitation of the child started in June of that year, when he began “catfishing” her by corresponding with her on Facebook Messenger under the assumed identity of a teen boy living in Peru.
The two began flirting online and became “online boyfriend and girlfriend,” exchanging sexual messages, Murphy said.
By August, she added, Serrano became jealous and controlling of the girl’s online activity and started communicating with her mother using the name “Pastor Marco.”
By September of that year, Murphy said, Serrano had “inserted himself into her life in real time” and “appeared at her house and began staying there. … Nobody in her home protected or believed her.”
Prosecutors have said police began pursuing a case against Serrano when he called the girl’s school from a phone number registered under his own name, identified himself as Pastor Marco and said he believed the girl was being exploited online.
He told the school she was posting graphic images online and that he’d become angry at men who were engaging with a 12-year-old child, a Santa Fe police report said. He also said he had been out of the country, running an orphanage.
Police and agents from the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department visited the child’s home the morning of Oct. 5, 2017, the report said; the girl answered the door scantily clad and Serrano was sleeping on the floor.
The girl’s mother told police Serrano was there to “help her keep [her daughter] from running away from home,” according to the report.
The child told investigators she’d been “dating” Serrano and had sexual intercourse with him at a park the month before and in his vehicle the night before.
She was taken from her mother’s custody that day and never returned, Murphy said Monday.
Serrano was arrested and didn’t question why, according to the police report, but told officers the girl was lying.
Public Defender Bradford Kerwin questioned the police work in his opening statement Monday, telling jurors to pay close attention as the trial unfolds to which witnesses the state chooses to put on the stand and those who are not called to testify.
“[Serrano] has done some inappropriate things and has behaved in a way that shows a lack of sound judgment,” Kerwin said. “But that’s not what he’s accused of. He’s accused of raping a child, and that’s not the case. Chatting up somebody on Facebook isn’t child rape.”
He also asked jurors to observe the testimony of the girl — now 16 and living with her father on the East Coast — who is expected to take the stand Tuesday.
“She’s told this story multiple times,” Kerwin said. “And I want you to pay attention to what she says each time, ‘cause you’re gonna find it’s not consistent. … This young lady, bless her heart, is going to tell you a bunch of different stories.”
Jurors heard testimony from a handful of state witnesses Monday, including a Santa Fe police detective who acknowledged under cross-examination by Kerwin there was no recording of her initial interview with the girl. On the day police went to her home, the detective said, she was not wearing a body camera, and an audio recording of the interview had been corrupted.
A sexual assault nurse testified she observed bruises on the girl’s neck, which the girl said were the result of an assailant “licking and sucking” her neck.
New Mexico Department of Public Safety forensic scientist Jennifer Otto said tests she ran on swabs taken from the girl’s neck revealed DNA that matched Serrano’s or someone with a similar DNA profile — and the odds of the DNA being from someone else were about “one in 95 septillion.”
Otto said she detected male DNA with some shared aspects of Serrano’s DNA on the girl’s breasts. While those results were less definitive, she added, Serrano could not be eliminated as a contributor.
Swabs taken from the child’s genitals contained male DNA similar enough to Serrano’s that he couldn’t be ruled out as the source, Otto said. The probability that DNA on those swabs was from someone other than Serrano (or a paternal relative) ranged from 1 in 780 to 1 in 880, she said.
She did not detect semen in any of the swabs taken from Serrano’s vehicle, and did not test any of the swabs taken from the child’s body for semen, she added.
Serrano’s trial is scheduled to continue through Friday.
