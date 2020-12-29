The New Mexican{/Byline}
The city of Santa Fe announced Tuesday the return of a free program to crush and recycle discarded Christmas trees into mulch.
Residents can take their trees to either of two locations:
- The Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station at 2600 Buckman Road, from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. through Jan. 17.
- Franklin Miles Park on Camino Carlos Rey and Siringo Road from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 4-29.
According to a statement, ornaments, lights and other decorations like flocking must be removed from the tree prior to recycling. The city suggests residents take old decorations in good condition to local thrift stores.
Mulch is available for free from BuRRT for anyone available to load it themselves.
