Some say it’s not the destination that matters; it’s the journey.

Four days before Thanksgiving, Danielle and Allen Fugler of Santa Fe embraced this notion as they packed their 2018 Kia Sorento with a cutting saw and some rope and headed to the Pecos Wilderness to find the perfect Christmas tree.

The couple headed north on Interstate 25, exited near Pecos and followed N.M. 63 into the wilderness, winding their way through the hills and canyons of the Santa Fe National Forest.

Popular in the Community