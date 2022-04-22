Santa Fe native Megan Kennedy-Woodard and her husband, Patrick Kennedy-Williams, who are both psychologists in the U.K., began to notice a phenomenon as they worked with environmental researchers who had grown restless over the uncertainty of the Earth's future.
Climate anxiety.
"People were coming forward more and more and saying, 'Actually, this is really overwhelming. We're losing sleep, experiencing kind of debilitating anxiety or grief or feeling depression,' " Kennedy-Williams said.
She and her husband wanted to help researchers, climate activists and other people struggling with their responses to the climate crisis overcome some of the symptoms and stay motivated to continue their work.
"A lot of what we do is about helping people move from that place of anxiety to action," she said.
The couple founded Climate Psychologists, an organization that offers workshops, coaching and psychological support with a focus on those most affected by climate anxiety. In addition to researchers and activists, the groups include young people and those who have suffered trauma from an extreme weather event or fire tied to global warming.
They visited Santa Fe for an Earth Day event Friday at Folklore, a local sustainable clothing store. During a series of activities at the store, they discussed a book they published in 2021, Turn the Tide on Climate Anxiety: Sustainable Action for Your Mental Health and the Planet.
"We want people to feel empowered," Kennedy-Woodard said. "We want people to feel motivated, and we also want people to not feel like the weight, the responsibility, is all on their shoulders as individuals."
They plan to write a children's book soon meant to help parents talk to their kids about climate change.
"I noticed that a lot of parents were really struggling with how to have conversations about climate change with their kids in a way that wasn't terrifying, but also help them feel supported," Kennedy-Woodard said. "We know this really affects young people, and will affect young people's lives in a very important way."
Many environmentally conscious people feel "eco-guilt" when they do something that might be bad for the environment, she said, like buying bottled water or leaving their reusable grocery bags at home when they go shopping.
The couple admit they make mistakes sometimes, too. They encourage people to live more sustainable lifestyles — little by little.
"We need to give up this myth of perfectionism. We don't need one person doing it perfectly — we need everyone to do it imperfectly," Kennedy-Woodard said. "You don't need to go from eating a cheeseburger to being vegan the next day. You can phase things in and do it where it's easiest and where you can have the most impact."
Kennedy-Woodard said she had always loved nature and being outdoors, and felt the need to become involved in the fight against climate change when she learned how deeply it was affecting the planet and her home state.
"Growing up in Santa Fe, you know, it was really sort of always out in the mountains or in the desert, and always felt like a real connection with nature," she said. "I was always sort of aware about wildfires and droughts in New Mexico, but looking at how it is now, the crisis is really upon us and we need to be taking action."
Climate Psychologists has taken action by helping to communicate the importance of making widespread changes that are better for the environment.
Some people are resistant to change, Kennedy-Williams said, because their livelihoods are "tied up in an industry that a more sustainable future doesn't have as much capacity for."
The couple combat this by talking about new technology that is more sustainable, she said.
She noted changes made in California, where large-scale agricultural farms that consumed "huge" amounts of water were converted to solar and wind farms.
"That was a really profitable change for them," she said.