Drivers on their morning commute were slowed at a congested intersection Friday after a silver sedan rear-ended an SUV, which in turn hit another car. 

Newspaper vendor Mickey Morales, 65, saw the series of collisions unfold while standing in a tree-laden median at St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road. He's been selling copies of The New Mexican at the busy spot daily for about three years and has witnessed some 15 crashes there, he said.

"Most of them, it's the cellphone," Morales said of drivers who cause the collisions. "Sometimes I see this — coffee, cellphone, cigarettes and hauling [expletive]."