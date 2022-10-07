Residents in seven rural Northern New Mexico counties with communities that lie miles from supermarkets may find a grocery store rolling through as soon as January.
The Santa Fe-based Food Depot, a regional food bank, plans to rev up Food Mobile 2.0 early next year, offering fresh and nonperishable foods and dry goods to those in need with a 900-square-foot traveling market.
The $1.4 million mobile pantry is one of several initiatives Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced at a news conference Friday in The Food Depot's warehouse off Siler Road — projects funded through a $10 million Food Security Grant allocated by the Legislature earlier this year. The funds will be distributed to 40 organizations working to reduce hunger in the state, including in areas devastated by wildfires and floods.
The goal of Food Mobile Dos, as the traveling pantry is known, is to reach children, seniors and low-income families with little access to healthy food in far-flung locales.
"We take for granted most of us can go into a grocery store and do that," Lujan Grisham said.
Sherry Hooper, executive director of The Food Depot, said the mobile market is expected to provide 262,500 meals every month to more 12,000 people in Rio Arriba, Taos, Mora, San Miguel, Union, Colfax and Harding counties. It comes three years after the organization began operating its first Food Mobile — a blue bus — within Santa Fe County, Hooper said.
Feeding America, a Chicago-based nonprofit that tracks hunger statistics around the country, reports that 1 in 8 adults and 1 in 5 children in New Mexico, a state of just over 2 million residents, often go hungry.
Lujan Grisham and Hooper said one factor that compounds the challenge of eliminating hunger is the stigma some people associate with a need to ask for food aid. Seniors in particular may go without meals rather than admit they do not have the means to buy food, Hooper said.
The governor said community efforts, like the mobile pantry, can help remove such a stigma as people come together to select healthy food for their families.
Scott Alexander, director of operations for The Food Depot, said the mobile pantry will stop in two communities per day, giving out about 250 bags of groceries at each two-hour stop.
Of the $10 million in grants, 50 percent was awarded to food banks and food pantries, and the rest went to nonprofit farmer cooperatives, food hubs, schools and senior centers, the Governor's Office said in a news release.
The awards include $176,700 for Pojoaque Pueblo to buy cold storage, vehicles and greenhouse equipment for the its agriculture and bison program, which provides fresh and locally grown crops and bison to tribal members in an effort to reduce obesity and diabetes.