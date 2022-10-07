Residents in seven rural Northern New Mexico counties with communities that lie miles from supermarkets may find a grocery store rolling through as soon as January.

The Santa Fe-based Food Depot, a regional food bank, plans to rev up Food Mobile 2.0 early next year, offering fresh and nonperishable foods and dry goods to those in need with a 900-square-foot traveling market.

The $1.4 million mobile pantry is one of several initiatives Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced at a news conference Friday in The Food Depot's warehouse off Siler Road — projects funded through a $10 million Food Security Grant allocated by the Legislature earlier this year. The funds will be distributed to 40 organizations working to reduce hunger in the state, including in areas devastated by wildfires and floods.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

