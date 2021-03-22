It’s traveling time for the Traveler’s Market.
The gift shop, a mainstay at DeVargas Center, is moving into the former Sports Authority/Mervyn’s anchor space at Santa Fe Place on May 1.
Traveler’s Market owner Lesley Martin and Santa Fe Place general manager Jim Schertzing are delighted with the move.
“It’s a great addition to the mall,” Schertzing said. “They have a great following right now.”
Traveler’s Market moves from 14,000 square feet at DeVargas to 40,000 square feet at Santa Fe Place.
“I think the south side has particularly grown and blossomed in the last 15 years to be really interesting,” Martin said. “I think it’s only going to be better because of the larger audience and customers who don’t come downtown.”
The Harrell House Bug Museum, located within the Traveler’s Market, will also make the move to Santa Fe Place. The two businesses have been in the same space since Traveler’s Market moved across DeVargas Center in April 2018 from the space now occupied by The Alley Lanes & Lounge. The bug museum moved from a DeVargas space across from the post office.
“It’s a [totally full] glass as far as we’re concerned,” said bug museum partner Ollie Greer, given the half-full, half-empty glass option. “[The mall] is a stupendous big space. The south side has so much happening and there are so many families.”
Traveler’s Market will double its floor space to 29,000 square feet. Martin plans to add more furniture with the additional space.
The bug museum will double in size from 4,500 square feet to 9,000 and add a classroom for private parties, co-owner Wade Harrell said.
Martin had as many as 45 vendors at Traveler’s Market, but COVID-19 whittled that down to 32. She expects 30 vendors to make the move to Santa Fe Place.
“We’re already moving,” Martin said.
A moving sale started Sunday and Martin expects to have the DeVargas store closed by April 20. The plan is to reopen at Santa Fe Place May 1, but Harrell anticipates it might take until Memorial Day to get the bug museum reopened.
The market is moving into a space that sat empty from 2008 until 2013 after Mervyn’s went out of business. Sports Authority filled the space from 2013 to 2016. Since then, it has had no retail tenant but has been used each year to build Zozobra and, except for last year, also had Halloween activities. Zozobra will be built in another mall space, Schertzing said.
As for the DeVargas Center, another tenant was lined up for the Traveler’s Market space, but “sadly timing has not worked out quite as well for me on this one,” Katy Fitzgerald, DeVargas' senior project manager, said in a text.
Landing Traveler’s Market is a feather in the cap for Santa Fe Place, which is nearly 100 percent occupied in an age where many malls are rife with vacancies if not crumbling after getting shut down. Santa Fe Place last year opened the four-story LiggettVille Adventure Center ropes course in the food court area.
“We’ve been talking to them for years,” Schertzing said of Traveler’s Market. “We finally convinced them.”
Martin has insisted on a month-to-month lease at DeVargas since opening Traveler’s Market in 2006. She now has a one-year lease at Santa Fe Place.
“I always keep my head in what’s available around town,” she said. “That location at the mall is definitely the best location for us.”
Jewelry and textiles, largely from central and southeast Asia and also Africa, are the top money earners at Traveler’s Market.
“Our merchandise is for people who are culturally interested,” Martin said.
The Harrell House Bug Museum name doesn’t tell the whole story. When Harrell launched the museum at DeVargas, it indeed was all insects. But it now has 150 live creatures — fish, lizards, amphibians, turtles. They were not part of the original business plan.
“People donated stuff to us, unwanted pets,” Harrell said.
The bigger space at Santa Fe Place will allow Harrell and Greer to build larger enclosures for the live animals. It will also allow two school buses of children to visit the museum at one time rather than the one bus worth allowed before COVID-19 nixed field trips, Greer said.
“We’re getting really excited because it’s a whole new group of people we will be able to reach,” Martin said.
