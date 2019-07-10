Santa Fe is among the top 15 cities in the world and is the second-best city in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure magazine’s 24th annual reader survey results released Wednesday.
Santa Fe ranked No. 14 in the magazine’s Top 15 Cities in the World. Asian and Mexican cities dominate the list, with Florence, Rome and Seville the only European cities picked by Travel + Leisure readers. The only other U.S. city on the list was Charleston, S.C., at No. 12.
Charleston and Santa Fe landed at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the magazine’s 15 Best Cities in the United States, ahead of New Orleans; Savannah, Ga.; New York City; Chicago; and Nashville, Tenn. Taos made the same list, at No. 12.
Santa Fe was No. 4 on the same list in 2016 and 2018 and No. 2 in 2017.
Local tourism boss Randy Randall said the reader survey “underscores the uniqueness of our great city.”
“It is the blend of our historic culture, history, cuisine, art, architecture, outdoor activity, music and retail coupled with the new aspects of Meow Wolf, the Margarita Trail and events such as Currents that keeps Santa Fe at the top of the list,” said Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.
The same survey also named The Inn of the Five Graces No. 1 in its 15 Best City Hotels in the Continental U.S. after ranking it No. 9 on the same list last year.
New Mexico also is home to three of the magazine’s Top 10 Destination Spas in the U.S., with Sunrise Springs Spa Resort at No. 3, Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa at No. 5 (both owned by Ojo Caliente Resorts) and “the densely wooded grounds” at Ten Thousand Waves at No. 8.