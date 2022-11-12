Can lids, old newspapers, discarded party streamers — all these items that would have been fated to end up in a landfill gained new life as a part of fabulously stylish outfits.

About 40 models strutted their stuff down the runway with these repurposed garments Friday for the Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival’s Trash Fashion Show.

Since 1999, the Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival has brought together more than 100 artists from around New Mexico to showcase the art they have created from used or discarded items.

