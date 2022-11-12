Can lids, old newspapers, discarded party streamers — all these items that would have been fated to end up in a landfill gained new life as a part of fabulously stylish outfits.
About 40 models strutted their stuff down the runway with these repurposed garments Friday for the Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival’s Trash Fashion Show.
Since 1999, the Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival has brought together more than 100 artists from around New Mexico to showcase the art they have created from used or discarded items.
Every year, the three-day festival is kicked off with a Trash Fashion Show, but the tradition was halted in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.
This was the first time in two years the fashion show was able to return, inspiring people of all ages to create a fashionably sustainable fit.
“We’re super excited to have it back and get all the artists out there on stage,” said Sarah Pierpont, the festival’s director and executive director at New Mexico Recycling Coalition.
Contestants ranged in ages from 4 to 70. Some worked in teams to create a single garment for their model; others made their own outfits to show off on the runway.
Before the show began, Pierpont announced the coalition will be campaigning to introduce a new law that would ban single-use plastics in the state during the 2023 legislative session.
“New Mexico recycles about 8,000 tons of plastic in our state each year,” she said. “Sounds like a lot, but it’s a less than a .05 percent recycling rate. My main job was working as a recycling advocate for our state, but you cannot recycle away on the plastic waste crisis.
“There are nine states already that have statewide single-use plastic bans, and New Mexico needs to be the 10th,” Pierpont added.
Contestants at the show expressed how important it is for people all over the world to try to reduce plastic waste as much as possible. Many wanted to try to send that message while having fun and looking stylish.
Something one intensive care unit nurse turned designer, Lucky Andrade, took to heart.
“You can have fun as well as the interest in social justice and the environment,” Andrade said. “You can exercise your artistic expression and have it tied to something that will meaningfully inspire others.”
Andrade’s piece put a spotlight on the trash created in doctors’ offices and hospitals every day by making an outfit out of 100 percent post-consumer medical waste.
She created a flowing wedding dress out of oxygen tubes, embellished with flowers made from sanitary wipe containers. The outfit and its message wowed the judges and took home the first place prize.
Many of the contestants, like Liza Doile and Kiara Brandi, have taken part of the fashion show for many years. The two women first joined as young girls and returned to do it again as adults.
“They have gone away to college; they’ve gotten degrees, and now they’re back, so it’s really exciting,” Pierpont said.
Brandi said she took part in the show for the first time with her grandmother when she was about 10 years old. After graduating high school, she left Santa Fe to study photography and creative writing.
Now that she’s back, she designed her own outfit for the show, made of birth control packaging and scraps of book cloth from the bookbinding studio where she works.
Brandi said the message behind her outfit, titled Not Your Business Sir, “is that we are powerful, and we have the right to our own choices as women.”
She said she also wanted to draw attention to the waste created by pharmaceuticals and feminine hygiene products.
“The pharmaceutical industry generates so much trash, and every time that I got one of these [birth control packs] I couldn’t stop thinking about how to throw it away,” Brandi said.
She ended up collecting them over the last four years, to turn them into her dazzling dress.
Many of the younger contestants were in the fashion show for the first time and used it as an opportunity to let their creativity loose. A group of girls from Milagro Middle School joined the show as a team, each creating their own outfit.
Julia Foxwest, 12, said she wanted to give a “warrior princess hula skirt vibe,” with her outfit.
“I saw these old bike tires; I thought like maybe it could be like a hula skirt,” she added.
She ended up making her skirt out of scrap fabric and old bicycle tire tubes as flowing strands.
Kymina Sanchez, 12, said she had always loved fashion and making her own clothes. She made a dress out of an old yoga mat decorated with ribbons and a crochet trim.
Brianna Lopez, 14, created a dress decorated with old faux flowers that were meant to be thrown away.
Brianna, who is from Belize, said she hopes people go on to live more sustainably and do more to help protect the planet and the people that live on it from pollution.
“I think that people should try to reuse more stuff, so it doesn’t go on to damage the world,” Brianna said. “We need it to be cleaner and so there will be less sickness.”