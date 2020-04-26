No matter how unpredictable the times, one part of state government never changes.
All governors take office with a promise of running an open administration. They use the stilted term “transparent” to describe how they will operate.
Then they or their underlings stonewall and try to manage the news. It happened again last week.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s press secretary, Nora Meyers Sackett, was officious enough to put her proposed restrictions in writing.
“Media inquiries should be directed straight to me. Do not email cabinet secretaries,” Sackett stated in a message to my colleague, Jens Gould.
Gould, a top-notch pro, asks questions of anyone who’s important to a story. He often writes about state spending. During the last year, he’s interviewed executives of the Department of Finance and Administration numerous times, usually without seeking permission from the press secretary.
Santa Fe’s economy is fueled by government workers. With billions in budget cuts looming because of the coronavirus pandemic, many of those jobs are in jeopardy. Gould wrote the Cabinet secretary of Finance and Administration to inquire about any layoffs or furloughs of state workers.
Then Sackett intervened with her directive.
There’s irony in Lujan Grisham’s press secretary trying to undercut a reporter by ending direct access to primary sources.
Lujan Grisham made hay by undoing secret financial settlements concocted by the administration of her predecessor, Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.The deal-making by Martinez’s government was intended to bury embarrassing complaints of misconduct in the Department of Public Safety.
In calling attention to Martinez’s clandestine administration, Lujan Grisham said her government would be different, better, open-minded.
That’s not true if access to key officials is blunted or diverted.
Hours after Sackett’s directive to Gould, she seemed to reverse field.
“There are no restrictions on cabinet secretaries speaking with the media. We are a transparent administration, have been, will continue to be, and it is part of my job to ensure as such,” she wrote in another email.
I asked her about her conflicting messages, first telling a reporter not to contact Cabinet secretaries, then saying these executives were free to talk to the media.
Sackett said she didn’t see it that way.
“Press inquiries, including requests to speak directly with secretaries, which we are happy to do, should first go through PIOs like myself. That is our role. That doesn’t mean secretaries are not available to speak to the press. It means direct requests are not always as effective as going through a PIO.”
She didn’t sound happy. Reporters won’t accept her pitch, either.
Like Gould, I’ve found it more productive to talk to people running the government than those intent on favorably publicizing it. Terse, canned responses from Sackett and other government spokesmen don’t enlighten anyone.
Every reporter in town knows accessible, candid people in Lujan Grisham’s administration.
Bill McCamley, who heads the state Department of Workforce Solutions, has phoned The New Mexican‘s business editor to discuss the state’s response to soaring unemployment claims caused by the pandemic.
McCamley usually begins these interviews by saying he is pressed for time. But he stays on the line and answers questions, no matter how uncomfortable the topic. And it’s not easy for someone in his position to discuss the anger and frustrations of myriad unemployed people trying to break through a bureaucracy.
He might feel less free to talk if his boss, the governor, adopts the position that interview requests have to be cleared by her press secretary.
I’ve known McCamley since he was a state representative from Las Cruces. I once wrote a column about McCamley and then-Rep. Jim Dines, R-Albuquerque, refusing to accept meals and gifts from lobbyists.
Other times McCamley didn’t like what I wrote about him and the Democratic caucus. But he understood the adversarial relationship between reporters and lawmakers.
Most press secretaries see their first obligation as protecting the politician who employs them.
A fundamental truth is we’re not all in this together when it comes to covering the coronavirus or any other problem. If we were, reporters would be part of government.
Lujan Grisham said her administration wouldn’t resemble the Martinez regime.
It surely will if its attitude and apparent views on access don’t improve.
Unlike the coronavirus, it’s something she can change in a flash.
The governor is on the clock.
