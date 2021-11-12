The North Central Regional Transit District board has voted to permanently waive passenger fees on its Mountain Trail bus to the Santa Fe ski basin and its Taos Express weekend service between Santa Fe and Taos.
These regional routes, Blue Buses 255 and 305, have been fare-free since the early days of the pandemic, the transit district said in a news release.
Previously, tickets were $5 for the Mountain Trail bus, which provides service from downtown Santa Fe up Hyde Park Road to popular trailheads, Hyde State Park and Ski Santa Fe. The ride back to the city was free.
Fares on the Taos Express had been $5 each way between Taos and Santa Fe, and $2 from Española to Taos or Santa Fe.
Fares will be reinstated Nov. 29 for the RTD Demand bus service, which operates within a 15-mile radius of the Española Transit Center, including parts of northern Santa Fe County. Residents can schedule a curb-to-curb ride within the designated area for $1 each way from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Rides must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance by calling 866-206-0754.
All Blue Bus riders must wear a face mask.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.