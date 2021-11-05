The merchant loaded his wagon, nervous and excited about the trek ahead. He and the other men, some women, businesspeople, settlers and others were going to travel thousands of miles over harsh and difficult terrain to sell and trade — even stay — in a foreign and exotic land.
This could be a caravan leaving Missouri for New Mexico in the 1800s, but it could also be a collection of carretas, or wagons, leaving Mexico City or Zacatecas for New Mexico in the mid-1600s. Either way, it speaks to one of the significant aspects of frontier life in North America: Trails connected people, communities, and political and religious institutions over vast and empty landscapes.
They were the lifeblood of empire and nation.
The late half of 1821 was a watershed period in New Mexico history. Not only was its long tenure as a colony of Spain’s world empire terminated, but the dawn of a new nation and New Mexico’s role in building that nation had begun. The area no longer was a colonial appendage; it was now a province of the nation of Mexico.
Until then, trade between colonies such as Nuevo México and Téjas on the one hand, and enemy nations such as France, Britain and later the United States on the other, was illegal under Spanish rule.
Without Mexican independence, there likely would be no Santa Fe Trail.
The significance of these events may be lost in the mists of time, but for the people of New Mexico who lived in that era, they were immense — and intense. In November 1821, a man by the name of William Becknell was eager and anxious to get to Santa Fe in order to sell his goods and acquire wealth. He was the first American merchant to cross the prairies to New Mexico. He certainly would not be the last.
The establishment of the Santa Fe Trail in November 1821 is viewed by many as an epic adventure in the history of North America. And it was. But so were the myriad trade routes established by Native Americans that crisscrossed the continent, from what is today southern Mexico to the northern lands of Canada, long before any explorers from Spain, France or England reached their shores.
In fact, most trails blazed by Spanish, French and American explorers were led by Native American guides who showed the Europeans the way through harsh territory and terrain already known to Native communities and nations.
Death also was a reality of life on the Santa Fe Trail, and all other trails that came before. In fact, in 1598, an elderly colonist named Pedro Robledo, who had journeyed from Toledo, Spain, to Mexico and then came with his progeny to New Mexico, died just north of what is today Las Cruces. In 1831, Jedediah Smith was lanced by Comanches on his trek west to New Mexico and died en route.
Americans posed a danger to Natives as well. Multitudes of Kaw People on the plains fell to illness and disease brought by American settlers along the Santa Fe Trail. Later, American soldiers would be a scourge on the Apache and Navajo nations.
Perhaps the most valuable commodity that made its way west, even if at a sluggish pace, was the gift of democracy. New Mexico endured more than two centuries under the rule of monarchy from Spain, meted out through a crown-appointed viceroy in Mexico City who, in turn, was given authority to choose governors and impose them on local New Mexicans.
Under Mexico, things were not much different, as the centralized government in Mexico City appointed military men to govern New Mexico — some more successful than others. In between such appointments, local New Mexicans with names such as Chávez, Armijo and Sarracino held the post of governor of both military and the civil administrations.
Things improved only marginally under U.S. rule. Washington, D.C. appointed governors to the New Mexico territory, many of whom were clueless about the local people and cultures. It would be more than six decades before New Mexico would gain full membership to the Union and partake of American democracy in 1912, one of the happier fruits of a dirt trail established by a man named Becknell in 1821.
