072922SpanishMarket_LS_6.JPG

People walk through the Spanish Market preview July 29 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Organized under the Spanish Colonial Arts Society for decades, the event, one of three each year guaranteed the use of the Plaza, is being taken over by the Albuquerque-based Atrisco Foundation.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

The fate of Traditional Spanish Market took an unexpected turn Wednesday when the Spanish Colonial Arts Society announced the event would be managed by the Atrisco Heritage Foundation, based in Albuquerque.

Traditional Spanish Market had been organized under the Spanish Colonial Arts Society for 70 years, but internal squabbles and funding issues had thrown its future into doubt in recent months. The nonprofit Atrisco Heritage Foundation is a well-known entity in Albuquerque and promoter of popular events such as Mariachi Spectacular, which draws thousands to summertime performances.

“We believe Atrisco is the perfect organization to carry forward Spanish Market,” Donna Pierce, a board member of the Spanish Colonial Arts Society, said in a news release. “Their history as a Spanish land grant people and as a nonprofit organization, as well as their successful record of sustaining organizations and programs such as Mariachi Spectacular and Fathers Building Futures, make them a perfect selection to manage Spanish Market.”