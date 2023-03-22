People walk through the Spanish Market preview July 29 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Organized under the Spanish Colonial Arts Society for decades, the event, one of three each year guaranteed the use of the Plaza, is being taken over by the Albuquerque-based Atrisco Foundation.
The fate of Traditional Spanish Market took an unexpected turn Wednesday when the Spanish Colonial Arts Society announced the event would be managed by the Atrisco Heritage Foundation, based in Albuquerque.
Traditional Spanish Market had been organized under the Spanish Colonial Arts Society for 70 years, but internal squabbles and funding issues had thrown its future into doubt in recent months. The nonprofit Atrisco Heritage Foundation is a well-known entity in Albuquerque and promoter of popular events such as Mariachi Spectacular, which draws thousands to summertime performances.
“We believe Atrisco is the perfect organization to carry forward Spanish Market,” Donna Pierce, a board member of the Spanish Colonial Arts Society, said in a news release. “Their history as a Spanish land grant people and as a nonprofit organization, as well as their successful record of sustaining organizations and programs such as Mariachi Spectacular and Fathers Building Futures, make them a perfect selection to manage Spanish Market.”
However, there were signs the decision came with infighting.
Scott Malouf, who had been president of the Spanish Colonial Arts Society board of directors as recently as early this month, said he has resigned.
“I do not support the decision, and I do not support the way the decision was made,” he said in an interview Wednesday evening. “I think it was very unnecessary to give up ownership of Spanish Market.”
The society had discussed moving the market under the umbrella of other entities, including nonprofits in Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
This year’s event is scheduled for July 28-30. It is one of three “heritage” events guaranteed the use of the city’s Plaza, along with Fiesta de Santa Fe and the Santa Fe Indian Market.
According to its website, the Atrisco Heritage Foundation was created to promote and preserve the cultural heritage in the Albuquerque area and the history of the Atrisco Land Grant.
The foundation is under the umbrella of the Atrisco Companies, headed by Peter Sanchez, an Albuquerque businessman.
“We are proud to preserve a community and cultural event with a longstanding history in Santa Fe, and we are excited for the future of Spanish Market,” Sanchez said in a news release. “We are grateful for SCAS’ many years of facilitating the market.”
In the news release, the society said it would remain a supporter of the Spanish arts community and the market.
It was not immediately clear if the Atrisco Heritage Foundation would take over for this year’s market. In an early March interview, Spanish Colonial Arts Society Executive Director Jennifer Berkley said the local nonprofit would present the show this summer, noting the 2024 event could see major changes.
Berkley did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.
Malouf, a Santa Fe businessman, said in an interview earlier this month the event had typically been losing between $15,000 to $40,000 a year.
“The dynamic of a museum putting on a show like this has gotten problematic in today’s era,” he told The New Mexican at the time.
Artists had been highly critical of the way the Spanish Colonial Arts Society had run the event, complaining the organization didn’t concentrate on the actual operation of the market.