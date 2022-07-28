Debbie Carrillo began making micaceous pottery — a Northern New Mexico tradition — more than two decades ago. She took a few classes in 1990 from the late Felipe Ortega, a renowned potter who used Apache pottery-making techniques. That same year, she first participated in the Traditional Spanish Market.

Her entry came as a surprise.

“My husband had so much darn confidence in me that he signed me up without my even realizing or knowing what was going on,” Carrillo said.

