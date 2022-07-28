Debbie Carrillo began making micaceous pottery — a Northern New Mexico tradition — more than two decades ago. She took a few classes in 1990 from the late Felipe Ortega, a renowned potter who used Apache pottery-making techniques. That same year, she first participated in the Traditional Spanish Market.
Her entry came as a surprise.
“My husband had so much darn confidence in me that he signed me up without my even realizing or knowing what was going on,” Carrillo said.
Carrillo, 65, is one of six Spanish Market potters who will not be able to show at this weekend’s event on the Santa Fe Plaza because New Mexico’s largest wildfire put the special clay they need out of reach in scorched forest lands.
Jessica Thirloway, who coordinates the Traditional Spanish Market for the Spanish Colonial Arts Society, said other market artists were unable to participate due to supply chain shortages.
The market, celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, has had some obstacles to overcome but is working to rebuild to its pre-pandemic level after two years of COVID-19 severely limited the event. In the summer of 2020, the market was held virtually. It returned last year, Thirloway said, but was scaled down to 82 artists.
“We were not able to have an incredibly large market, and that is OK,” she said. “A lot of my artists and their families weren’t very interested in having a market last year, when things were still very uncertain about coronavirus.”
In the past, the market featured more than 200 artists. This year, it has drawn over 120 adult artists and about 20 youth who create an array of art in the traditional Spanish Colonial styles — from basketry, weaving, pottery and straw appliqué to wooden bultos and retablos, tinwork and carved wooden furniture.
Traditional Spanish Market has become a big tradition for many families in Northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, Thirloway said. “It’s a really beautiful way to get together as a community who has something in common — their Hispanic ancestry from this very specific part of the nation — and is celebrating the convergence of different cultures that helped create these art forms.”
This year’s event will continue on the Plaza rain or shine, market organizers said. The market comes as the city has seen days of monsoon showers, and there is a chance for more storms Saturday and Sunday.
Thirloway acknowledged some longtime Spanish Market artists won’t be participating because they struggled to access the materials they need to create their pieces.
“Supply chain issues were causing delays in shipments, and materials were limited,” she said.
Carmen Campos of El Rito, who combines punched tin and colcha embroidery to create one-of-a-kind designs, said she had a hard time finding tin after the pandemic sent much of the world’s supply chain into shambles. Still, she was able to do enough work to enter the market.
“I couldn’t find a supplier here in New Mexico anywhere,” Campos said. “I would buy from some of the artists, but they weren’t in too big supply, either.”
Campos said she eventually had to order tin from a supplier in Pennsylvania. “The shipping cost more than the actual product,” she added.
Her wool comes from Navajo-Churro sheep — a rare breed that has been raised by Native Americans in New Mexico since the 16th century.
Campos said she learned embroidery when she was a young girl and started doing tinwork in the late ’90s. She started participating in the market in 2014, when her son Vince Campos, a retablo artist, convinced her to enter.
Now the mother-and-son duo show up at the market every year. Campos said they started a tradition of making a collaborative piece each year that combines their skills.
“I feel like God has given us a wonderful opportunity to work alongside each other, to preserve and to show people what our culture, our faith and our art is all about,” she said.
Carrillo, the potter, uses locally sourced clay from Felipe’s Studio at the Owl Peak Pottery Foundation in La Madera. The foundation is a nonprofit — formed in honor of Felipe Ortega — that collects and processes micaceous clay from the Carson National Forest.
The foundation stayed open during the pandemic but did not have enough clay for all the artists who relied on it for their supplies. Jimmy Ortega, Owl Peak’s founder, said only one person was allowed to be on site to dig for and process clay.
“We’re not using any type of machinery, other than a cement mixer that we use to help us with cleaning the clay,” he said. “When you’re going up to the forest, it’s with a with a pick and a shovel.”
After COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon blaze and other fires forced forest closures that blocked the foundation from gathering clay.
Restrictions on open burning also have prevented potters like Carrillo from firing their pieces.
“I fire in the open,” said Carrillo, the recipient of one of the Spanish Market’s highest honors — the Master’s Award for Lifetime Achievement — in 2014. “It’s kind of like a bonfire, but I can’t fire pottery out here because of fire restrictions right now.”
But Carrillo isn’t daunted. She said she plans to keep making her micaceous pottery and plans to return to the market next year.