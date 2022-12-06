A new economic impact study from the trade group Advanced Energy Economy estimates New Mexicans could save about $114 million in energy costs with the creation of a regional transmission organization that would encompass much of the western U.S.

The study’s findings were based on such an organization controlling an electrical grid and new energy market across 11 Western states, including New Mexico, by 2030.

The study also found such a development could create between 4,900 and 18,800 permanent jobs and result in increased tax contributions between $33 million to $116 million annually.

