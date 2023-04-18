A Santa Fe man was arrested Monday after he was accused of barging into a Toyota dealership with a bat, shattering a glass door and struggling with employees while looking for his brother, the business's general manager.

Robert Espinosa, 43, is charged with aggravated burglary, battery and assault as well as criminal damage to property, according to online court records.

His brother, Buddy Espinosa, called 911 and said a man who drove in on a motorcycle was looking for him at his place of business while brandishing a bat, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Recommended for you