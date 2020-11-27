A collection of toys linked to the 2018 death of a Northern New Mexico toddler is cited on two watchlists for 2020 that warn consumers of potentially dangerous playthings.
Dakotah Dedios of Dulce, a town in the Jicarilla Apache Nation, was three months shy of her third birthday in 2018 when she died after choking on a tiny plastic pacifier that came with her Yellow Labrador Twins, a set of two miniature toy dogs that are part of the Calico Critters Nursery Friends collection.
Dakotah's family has a lawsuit pending in the U.S. District Court in Albuquerque, which argues the toy collection was mislabeled as being suitable for children "3 and up" because the accessories — including the half-inch-tall pacifier — are too small to be handled safely by children that young.
The suit seeks wrongful death damages, punitive damages, legal fees and other relief for the family from distributors of the toy and Walmart. According to the suit, the family purchased the girl's Yellow Labrador Twins at a Walmart store in Bernalillo.
The Massachusetts-based nonprofit World Against Toys Causing Harm ranked the Calico Critters collection as No. 1 on its list of 10 dangerous toys, released last week, citing the potential for choking injuries.
"This set of cute 'critters' is labeled for ages '3+' on the throw-away packaging, however 'flocked animals', regardless of labels, are appealing to oral-age children, as recognized by the industry small parts regulation," the watch group wrote in its advisory.
The collection also is featured in this year's edition of Trouble in Toyland, an annual toy safety report by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group. The report, released this month, includes links to the New Mexico case and a 2013 story in a Utah newspaper about a 1-year-old boy who narrowly escaped dying after choking on the same pacifier-shaped toy.
Epoch Everlasting Play, the New Jersey-based company that distributes Calico Critters, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment for this story. The company's Albuquerque-based attorney also did not return call seeking comment.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.