What is that solitary, robin-sized bird at our birdbath this morning? It is taking small amounts of water in its bill and then tipping its head backwards. Gray with a long tail, short bill and small, rounded head. Wow, it sure has a prominent white eye ring! It soon takes flight, and I see buff wing patches and white outer tail feathers. It finds a perch atop a juniper and soon is flying out and back, nabbing insects on the wing. No, it’s not a flycatcher, but a beautiful Townsend’s solitaire.
I love listening to its continuous, disjointed, melodious warble. Its call is a clear, soft, whistled “eeek.” He is very territorial and will aggressively defend his patch of juniper berries, which are his primary source of food in the winter.
During mating season, the female Townsend’s solitaire builds a nest on the ground, often along an eroded slope in a hollow so as to be protected from above. The nest has a foundation of twigs lined with grasses and strips of bark. The nest is approximately 8 inches in diameter by 3 inches in height with an inner 3-inch by 2-inch cup. Clutch size is three to five eggs, varying in color from a dull white to pale pink to greenish blue with dark blotches and spots. Incubation is around 12 days with a nesting period of 10 to 14 days. Both parents feed the young.
Good news is that the population of Townsend’s solitaires is increasing. They are the only solitaire species native to America north of Mexico. Enjoy them as they keep the insect population under control in your backyard this summer. Don’t forget to provide water for the solitaires and other birds. It is so important during our hot summer season and no doubt will increase bird activity at your home.
Ken Bunkowski and his son, Matt, are co-owners of Wild Birds Unlimited in Santa Fe and look forward to sharing the joy that birds bring into our lives.