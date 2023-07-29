TAOS — A convoluted land history reared its head in Taos amid the town’s recent excavation of its plaza, which — according to the only property record on file at the Taos County Clerk’s Office — it doesn’t own.
The Taos News obtained three pages of documents in early June showing Taos County, not the town of Taos, owns Taos Plaza. The newspaper turned copies of the documents over to town and county officials.
Taos Manager Andrew Gonzales addressed the Taos County Commission about the issue later that month.
“We have discovered that the plaza is actually a county-owned property,” Gonzales said at a joint meeting of the commission and Town Council on June 29. “I’d like to maybe consider the thought that the county transfer that property over to the town of Taos, as we’ve been managing and maintaining it.”
The property record specifies the plaza is within the boundaries of Taos Pueblo, which did not respond to requests for comment.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first administration granted the plaza to Taos County in 1935, proclaiming:
“NOW KNOW YE, That the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, in consideration of the premises, and in conformity with the provisions of the Act aforesaid, HAS GIVEN AND GRANTED, and by these presents DOES GIVE AND GRANT, unto the said County of Taos, and to its successors, the Land above described; TO HAVE AND TO HOLD the same unto the said County of Taos, and to its successors and assigns forever; with the proviso in said Act expressed that this patent shall have the effect only of a relinquishment by the United States of America and the Indians of said Pueblo.”
The town, incorporated in in 1934, doesn’t qualify as a successor to the county.
Taos County Manager Brent Jaramillo wrote in an email the town and county are continuing to research the plaza’s ownership.
“I believe it is premature for anyone to make comments at this point until the town and county have completed their research and, at that point, we would jointly meet and discuss the outcome of the research,” he wrote.
For Richard Sanchez, who is overseeing the Historic Taos County Courthouse restoration, there’s no question.
“Oh, no, there’s nothing about the ownership; the plaza park belongs to Taos County,” Sanchez, a construction manager for the county, said last month, referring to the Roosevelt-era land patent document for the plaza. A similar document relinquishes the federal government and Taos Pueblo’s rights over the land beneath the old courthouse property.
Former Taos Mayor Fred Peralta was among several people who said the plaza ownership issue has come up several times in the past quarter-century.
“I thought we’d gotten that straightened out,” Peralta said, “but maybe not.”
“All of that property, when the town was incorporated, it was all county property; so, the incorporation of that should have annexed that into the town,” he added.
Judi Cantu, chair of the Taos Historic Preservation Commission and a former town councilor, said the plaza ownership issue is something she made an effort to bring to the fore during her council tenure. “My dad was the mayor when they had the plaza remodeled in 1976,” Cantu said.
“Everybody’s aware that the deed is to the county,” she added. “It’d be nice if it was on the agenda that the county would deed it to the town, just like they do some of the buildings. I mean, the town is the one that ultimately takes care of it.”
“It’s something that came up,” Town Councilor Nathaniel Evans acknowledged, recalling there were council discussions around the issue about six years ago when the roads around the plaza were paved.
“I think this is just another example of how the town and county should work together,” Evans said. “The more we work together, the better it is for our community. Things need to be taken care of. Hopefully we can have more in-depth discussions about details, rather than just surface conversations when it comes to our joint meetings.”
The town may have an interest in offsetting infrastructure costs associated with the plaza.
“We’re anticipating about
$1.2 million” in renovations, Gonzales told the County Commission. He chuckled before adding, “I’m happy to take $600,000 from you all and we’ll split that cost in half.”
County commissioners did not respond to Gonzales’ proposal.
The county is restoring the old courthouse, deemed a historic structure by the State Historic Preservation Division. According to the state, the courthouse is far more significant, historically, than the plaza, which has undergone countless revisions.
“The Taos County Courthouse was listed on the State Register of Cultural Properties in 1986 as an individual resource,” state Historic Preservation Officer Jeff Pappas said. “The plaza itself is listed as what we call a contributing resource to the Downtown Taos Historic District.”
Pappas said he would be reluctant to judge who owns Taos Plaza, indicating the matter is best left to land law experts. “As far as land disputes and titles” across New Mexico, “it’s just a complicated mess,” Pappas said.