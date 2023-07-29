TAOS — A convoluted land history reared its head in Taos amid the town’s recent excavation of its plaza, which — according to the only property record on file at the Taos County Clerk’s Office — it doesn’t own.

The Taos News obtained three pages of documents in early June showing Taos County, not the town of Taos, owns Taos Plaza. The newspaper turned copies of the documents over to town and county officials.

Taos Manager Andrew Gonzales addressed the Taos County Commission about the issue later that month.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

