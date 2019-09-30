Let’s face it: How many times have you not gone to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta because the first balloons lift off at 6 a.m. – and you have to make the drive from Santa Fe?
Tourism Santa Fe is experimenting with a daily shuttle each day of the balloon event, Oct. 5-13, said Randy Randall, executive director of Santa Fe’s convention and visitors bureau.
The round trip costs $35 plus a $2.75 fee — but you won’t have to worry about parking at the Balloon Fiesta grounds and walking from a far-flung spot. Plus, you can doze on the ride down.
The shuttle, of course, is designed for tourists, but Santa Fe residents can ride, too.
“I hope this is something our residents enjoy,” Randall said.
“I would love to walk out of my hotel and get on a bus and ride down,” said Rik Blyth, general manager at La Fonda on the Plaza. “Randy and I have talked about it since I got here 2½ years ago. I asked why we didn’t have something like this.”
The goal is to get shuttle riders to the balloon grounds in time for the daily 6 a.m. Dawn Patrol flight. The weekends have 7 a.m. mass ascensions and weekdays have competition balloon flying starting at 8 a.m.
The shuttle will depart the Balloon Fiesta at 10 a.m. to bring riders back to Santa Fe. The return time is to keep the costs down as Randall has no idea how popular the shuttle will be.
The shuttle had 18 reservations as of Thursday morning, but Blyth said a group of 23 at La Fonda planned to shuttle to the Balloon Fiesta.
Santa Fe Valet will initially provide a 55-passenger bus but Randall said shuttle size may be altered depending on daily reservations.
Randall decided to move forward last year with a shuttle after the New Mexico Rail Runner Express stopped running early trains for Balloon Fiesta.
No data is available but Randall reckons roughly 25 percent of people staying in Santa Fe during Balloon Fiesta week are here for balloon related reasons.
“Our occupancy has grown over the years during Balloon Fiesta week,” he said. “We have always seen an uptick during Balloon Fiesta.”
Randall said downtown Santa Fe hotels sell out on weekends for Balloon Fiesta and during the week have mid- to high-80-percent occupancy, which is considered strong for October in most places, he said.
“People stay here to go to the Balloon Festival,” Randall said. “There’s more to do up there when the balloons aren’t flying.”
Shuttle shuffle
•Tickets for a shuttle to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta are available in advance at https://santafe.org/Visiting_Santa_Fe/Balloon_Fiesta_Shuttle/index.html. If a ride isn’t sold out, you can get tickets on the bus. Balloon Fiesta admission is not included in the shuttle price.
•The daily bus will pick up riders at 4:30 a.m. at the Eldorado Hotel & Spa, 309 W. San Francisco St. at 4:45 a.m. at La Fonda on the Plaza, 100 E. San Francisco St.; at 5 a.m. at The Drury Hotel, 828 Paseo De Peralta.