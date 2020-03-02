As fear and the number of cases of coronavirus spread in the U.S., tourism officials in Santa Fe and New Mexico are taking a wait-and-see approach to the unknown.
“I don’t think we really know yet what’s going to happen,” Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, said Monday. “It’s fortunate, obviously, that we have not had outbreak in New Mexico."
Other states haven’t been so lucky.
“If we were Washington state right now [where at least six people have died from coronavirus], it would be, of course, very damaging to traffic,” Randall said.
If the disease continues to spread domestically, the local tourism industry could take a hit, Randall acknowledged. But at this point, Santa Fe remains a tourist destination.
“We haven’t seen cancellations at this point, and clearly right now international travel, cruise lines, are the most impacted areas,” he said.
“I personally know of more than two [people in Santa Fe] who have canceled trips to Italy in the next few months. And that’s good advice for them because one, they shouldn't go into the area and frankly, second, I don’t want to them coming back here with something,” Randall said.
Cody Johnson, a spokesman for the state Tourism Department, said it's tough to say what effect the coronavirus will have on domestic travel since the situation is so fluid.
"We are in daily contact with the New Mexico Department of Health, which has been coordinating response in our state related to the COVID-19 since January, and we are monitoring daily developments as they happen,” he said in an email.
At Monday's city Finance Committee meeting, officials discussed the volatility in the markets because of the coronavirus and how the spread of the disease might affect city coffers, including unanticipated expenditures related to public safety.
"Most immediately, we are monitoring [gross receipts taxes] from the state as well as our lodgers tax receipts given that ... several industries, including the leisure and hospitality industry, have slashed their earnings for the current year," Finance Director Mary McCoy said. "It's an early indicator. ... We continue to monitor, and we'll have to make adjustments accordingly."
City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth said the coronavirus "may lead us into recession" and it's important for the city to "keep an eye on all indicators to see what's happening."
"In 2008, New Mexico was slow to feel the impacts of the recession so the rest of the world was definitely feeling it, and it didn't come here, I think, until at least a year later," she said. "I think we just need to pay attention to that. This may be different because of the tourism impacts, so we may feel it more immediately.
"But then again, we may not because maybe people will travel domestically and not internationally," she added.
Bradley Fluetsch, the city’s investment and financial planning officer, said the coronavirus will affect revenue projections in next fiscal year's budget.
"President [Donald] Trump's economic adviser said last week the Fed should cut 50 basis points. Coming in this morning, it was 100 percent priced into the market that the Fed will cut interest rates 50 basis points March 18," he said.
"That's going to have a dramatic impact on the city's portfolio because we're going to go from 1.6 percent to 1.1 percent like that," Fluetsch added, snapping his fingers. "It's going to cut a third of our interest income."
Randall said the city, which relies heavily on the tourism industry, would have to launch a swift and aggressive marketing campaign if the disease makes its way into Santa Fe.
"We would have to weather the immediate storm and then once the issue is resolved, we’d need to rebound with a very strong campaign that puts Santa Fe back in front of the people who want to visit," he said.
While Santa Fe hasn't had to deal with fears of a disease, Randall said the city has weathered other public relations challenges.
"The last one I remember was the Los Alamos fire [the Cerro Grande Fire in 2000], and it created a very negative national situation," he said. "I remember the headline on TV was that New Mexico was on fire. It wasn’t. Los Alamos was on fire, and as tragic as that was, the impact spread to the entire state, and a great deal of work went to mitigate that misstatement."
Randall said the coordination between the state and cities in New Mexico seems to be good.
"I think there’s much yet to be determined, but we all need to be on our game," he said. "There’s no question about it, particularly from the health and wellness standpoint.
"What we have found in the past — and this isn't necessarily suggesting that it’s true with this situation — but if Santa Fe can remain healthy and the state of New Mexico can remain healthy through good hygiene and through people being very careful, Santa Fe becomes a great alternative for pent-up travel when they can’t travel internationally or take their cruise," Randall said. "We’re a little different than just most other vacations within the domestic United States because of the uniqueness of our destination."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.