The plot to kill Leon Trotsky was run out of a downtown Santa Fe drugstore.
Atomic Age spies met on a bridge over the Santa Fe River to pass on Manhattan Project secrets to the Soviet Union.
A former CIA agent accused of being a KGB operative outwitted his FBI pursuers by rolling out of a car on a downtown Santa Fe street.
Late last month the film Oppenheimer, telling the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in creating the atom bomb in the top-secret Manhattan Project in Los Alamos in the 1940s, was released, putting a bit of this history in the international spotlight.
Yup, Santa Fe has been home to a lot of subterfuge, secrets and spies. Jim Terr can tell you all about it.
The Las Vegas, N.M.-based satirist and songwriter has been running Santa Fe spy tours for those interested in the history of espionage capers in the City Different for about eight years.
Terr walked a half-dozen people through a tour Thursday morning, giving them a “you are there” feel for the downtown landscape where many a nefarious notion was hatched over the decades.
“Spying and intrigue is inherently interesting, the stuff of movies and novels,” he said as he moved from one former hot spot of spying shenanigans to another.
“It’s a thrilling tight-wire act maintaining a secret identity,” he said, adding the stakes are high if you get caught double-crossing your government by passing on classified information — you can get executed.
He started his tour not far from the Häagen-Dazs shop on East San Francisco Street, once home to the long-gone Zook’s Drugstore, where in 1940 Soviet intelligence agent Josef Grigulevich set up shop to plot the assassination of Trotsky, a key figure in the Russian Revolution who had been forced into exile by Josef Stalin.
Grigulevich did this, Terr said, by “wooing” Katherine “Katie” Zook, daughter of the drugstore’s Lithuanian owner.
Though an initial effort orchestrated by Grigulevich to machine-gun Trotsky to death failed, in August of 1940 a secondary plan did the job when a Spanish communist, Ramón Mercader, used an ice ax to kill Trotsky in his home in Mexico City. (Terr noted Mercader was also armed with a handgun, and many historians believe he did not use it for fear of making noise before he could escape.)
More spy stuff central to the Santa Fe area began with the start of the Manhattan Project in 1943. Terr’s tour recounts the relationship between American chemist Harry Gold and Manhattan Project physicist Klaus Fuchs, and their clandestine efforts to deliver the plans for the atomic bomb to the Soviet Union.
He pinpointed the site of a now-gone bridge spanning the Santa Fe River where the two supposedly met to pass off the top-secret materials.
Leaping forward to the mid-1980s, Terr reminded people of the case of Edward Lee Howard, a former CIA agent accused of being a double agent who outwitted his FBI tail by jumping out of a car driven by his wife in downtown Santa Fe, replacing his figure in the front seat with that of a dummy.
Soon, Howard was on a shuttle to Albuquerque. He ended up in Moscow, where he was granted asylum and lived until his death in 2002.
Terr said newspaper reports at the time said Howard died after falling down the stairs, “but you never know what to believe there.”
Terr said he’s found many people know little or nothing about most of these acts, including ones tied to the Manhattan Project.
“I don’t know if the average person realizes there was spy activity associated [with] Santa Fe,” he said.
Stephen Reader, who is from England, said during the tour that the appeal of a good spy story is “they’re like mystery stories. And there’s always this idea that things may go wrong. They may go right for a while, and then people make mistakes.”
He said many people imagine spying to be something like what they’ve seen or read in James Bond films and novels, “but what happens in real life is a bit more down and dirty.”