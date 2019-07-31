Toulouse Oliver shares 2018 tax returns

U.S. Senate candidate Maggie Toulouse Oliver released her 2018 tax returns Wednesday, calling the move “an act of good faith” and encouraging her opponents to do the same.
Toulouse Oliver’s federal tax return showed $76,084 in total income for last year and $10,144 in withheld income tax. The Democrat is New Mexico’s secretary of state.
“While there is no federal or New Mexico law requiring candidates for president or U.S. Senate to release their tax returns, it’s an act of good faith for candidates to release them,” spokeswoman Heather Brewer wrote in a statement. “Maggie has made a career out of promoting transparency and good government and she encourages all candidates in this U.S. Senate race to give New Mexico voters the information they need to make an informed decision about whom to support.”
Toulouse Oliver reported paying $2,933 in student loan interest last year, of which she deducted $653. Her net New Mexico income tax was $2,407.
“The public needs to know that elected officials don’t have conflicts of interest and that they are who they say they are,” Brewer added in the statement. “In the case of Donald Trump, his tax returns likely show that he is not the successful billionaire he claims to be.”
U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat running against Toulouse Oliver for the Senate seat, has urged President Trump to release his tax returns.
Luján’s campaign declined Wednesday to release his tax returns.
“The congressman files an annual financial disclosure package that gives a thorough and complete view of his finances,” said a spokesperson for his campaign. “It is available to the public and shows Ben Ray’s commitment to transparency.”
Luján’s 2018 financial disclosure statement filed with the U.S. House showed he owned a home in El Rancho valued between $100,000 an $250,000 and had New Mexico employee pension benefits of between $50,000 and $100,000.
Luján, Toulouse Oliver and Giovanni Alexander Haquani are poised to face off in the Democratic primary for the seat currently held by Sen. Tom Udall, who is retiring. Gavin Clarkson of Las Cruces, a Republican, also has formally announced.
Mick Rich, the Republican nominee who lost a U.S. Senate race in 2016, said last week he was preparing to run for the Senate again but was not ready to make a formal announcement.
Luján’s campaign said in early July that he raised $1.1 million in the three months after he announced his candidacy, which he said was the highest amount ever raised in the first quarter of a New Mexico Senate campaign. Toulouse Oliver said she raised $222,000 in the first eight weeks of her campaign.
“Releasing her tax returns is one more way that Maggie can show people she is who she says she is: A hard-working, single mom with a mountain of student loan debt,” Brewer said in the statement.