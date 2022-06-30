Former state Sen. Phil Griego might still be in office if not for Peter St. Cyr. Griego instead carries the title of ex-convict.
St. Cyr, 59, was a freelance writer when he reported on a corrupt real estate deal engineered by Griego from the state Capitol. St. Cyr's story in the Santa Fe Reporter led to Griego's forced resignation from the Senate in 2015. Griego, D-San Jose, had been in office for 19 years.
Griego subsequently was convicted of fraud, bribery and other crimes. He served 15 months in a state prison for older inmates.
St. Cyr took every story seriously, whether it was a blockbuster or a brief. He turned into a bulldog when he found evidence of abuse or waste, digging for the last detail.
Seldom did St. Cyr talk about himself or his interests outside journalism, other than bragging about the New England Patriots.
This week brought a change as St. Cyr delivered a jarring message: "I haven’t been on Facebook much, but I want to give you all an update. I have learned that my cancer has spread beyond my throat and vocal cords and moved into my lymph nodes and embedded itself deep into my thyroid bone. The docs say this means I’ve entered into stage four. They are making a mask for 35 radiation treatments and adding chemo to the regimen.
"I’m not sure of my future, but know that I have had a wonderful life filled with amazing friends around the world. I appreciate all the laughs and good times over the years. Please know that I love you a ton."
St. Cyr and I spoke by phone later that day. His voice raspy and often inaudible, he praised the medical team helping him.
Much of the rest of what he said sailed by me. Keeping him on the phone would sap his strength. We agreed to talk on another day.
St. Cyr grew up in Albuquerque. His ambition went on display at an early age, usually in black and white.
While still in high school, his byline often appeared in the Albuquerque Journal on prep sports stories. He went on to St. Mary's College of California, receiving a degree in business administration.
Hard as it is for me to believe, St. Cyr spent years working in public relations. Spin isn't his style.
Jobs in television news and print journalism followed. St. Cyr did more than report, write and edit stories. He was good copy.
While freelancing in 2015, St. Cyr joined the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government in suing the state Department of Health. The problem was government secrecy.
Administrators of the Department of Health said the names of licensed medical cannabis producers were confidential. St. Cyr said otherwise. He argued the department was in violation of the state's own public records law.
Then-Gov. Susana Martinez ultimately sided with St. Cyr and the Foundation for Open Government. Martinez, a Republican, directed her staff at the Department of Health to make the records public.
St. Cyr went on to serve as executive director of the Foundation for Open Government for 17 months. He continued to blister agencies that sidestepped the public records law.
For instance, the city of Rio Rancho charged $30 if someone requested access to a 911 recording. St. Cyr said Rio Rancho's management of the records was sloppy, and the city tried to compensate by charging excessive fees to people requesting public information.
The state Attorney General's Office recommended Rio Rancho only charge a fee if someone wanted a copy of a recording. Listening should be free to the public, the AG said.
St. Cyr four years ago launched his own agency to unearth public records. He calls it Open Access New Mexico, and it acts without a hint of partisanship.
I wrote a column about St. Cyr's efforts in 2019, when he rebuked Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver for uneven enforcement of campaign finance laws. Toulouse Oliver's staff had written but failed to send a letter notifying a left-leaning group that it probably had to disclose its campaign expenses and contributors.
"It's very unclear to me how this final determination letter was not sent. It's not acceptable," Toulouse Oliver told me.
St. Cyr seemed more upset than vindicated by Toulouse Oliver's admission.
"It's really as simple as what [New England coach] Bill Belichick demands: 'Do your job,' ” St. Cyr said.
He loves his Patriots. He's a patriot himself. And St. Cyr has never lost his voice, throat cancer be damned.