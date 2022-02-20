State Rep. Georgene Louis is out of step with the people she claims to serve. So is the Democratic Party of New Mexico based on its reaction to Louis’ recent legal troubles.
Santa Fe police stopped Louis for speeding on St. Francis Drive about 11:30 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. The severity of the case against her escalated quickly.
Sgt. Heinz De Luca smelled alcohol on Louis. How many drinks had she had?
“Two-ish,” said Louis, a Democrat from Albuquerque.
Her count expanded after De Luca inquired about the daylong total. Louis said she’d had two glasses of beer as well as vodka and soda, the amount never specified.
“Let me look in your eyes,” the sergeant said to Louis. He described them as watery or glassy.
Louis attempted a diversionary tactic.
“So, like, I haven’t had much sleep because, um, I’m not trying to, like, say anything, but, like, I’m a legislator, so we haven’t had much sleep,” Louis said, her rambling statement punctuated by a laugh.
De Luca had an evenhanded reply: “To me, you’re just another citizen, another driver, on the road.”
“Totally, totally, totally. We just haven’t had a lot of sleep,” Louis said.
She dragged out a sobriety test by regularly failing to follow the sergeant’s instructions. Louis often complained about the “crazy cold” temperature, which she said was 36 degrees.
After initially refusing to take a breath-alcohol test, Louis changed her mind. Her level was 0.17 percent, more than double the presumptive limit for intoxication for drivers. Police arrested her on suspicion of aggravated drunken driving.
I asked the New Mexico Democratic Party if Louis should remain in office and if state Chairwoman Jessica Velasquez believed Louis had attempted to improperly influence a police officer.
“We do not comment on these kinds of ongoing judicial processes, but we support Ms. Louis as she focuses on her family and her health,” party spokeswoman Miranda van Dijk wrote in an email.
“I also wanted to emphasize on background that officers have stated publicly that Ms. Louis cooperated fully with law enforcement. There is no evidence that she attempted to use her position as a legislator to influence these proceedings.”
Not true. Louis’ mention of her elected position was gratuitous.
A 44-year-old attorney, Louis knew the office she holds was irrelevant in the police investigation. The only issue was whether Louis was intoxicated and therefore a danger to pedestrians, other drivers and herself.
There’s more to this story regarding Louis’ political office.
Most New Mexico legislators display on their vehicles a special license plate emblazoned with the number of their district. Not Louis. She kept her legislative license plate inside her car, so it could not be seen by police.
She did so, it seems, because she didn’t have a valid vehicle registration. She also could not provide proof of automobile insurance.
If her alibi was that her eyes were wet or glassy from lack of sleep, she larded it with statements about her heavy workload as a lawmaker. Louis’ drinking had occurred on Super Bowl Sunday, when legislators had more downtime than usual.
Louis’ conduct was similar to that of then-Rep. Monica Youngblood, R-Albuquerque, who was arrested in 2018 at a DWI checkpoint.
An Albuquerque police officer smelled booze on Youngblood. The cop asked about Youngblood’s educational background before he explained what her sobriety test would entail. Youngblood told him she was a state representative, which had nothing to do with her level of education.
Democrats lambasted Youngblood. They had good reason. But now they excuse similar tactics by Louis and falsely claim she was a model of cooperation with police.
De Luca and a second officer asked Louis many times to remove her glasses. Louis refused, though no one expected her to read fine print. Police needed to monitor her eye movements to evaluate her sobriety, a job made harder by Louis wearing glasses.
There was a time when a politician could survive a conviction for drunken driving.
Then-Rep. Mimi Stewart, now president pro tem of the state Senate, pleaded guilty the same day of her arrest for drunken driving. But that was in 1999, when a lawmaker-turned-lawbreaker could hold on to power.
Stewart, D-Albuquerque, had led the way on legislation to close drive-up windows at liquor stores — a symbolic strike against drunken driving. Once arrested herself, she decided on a fast guilty plea and a public apology to remain in office.
This is a different era. Voters ousted Youngblood in 2018, and Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, in 2020 after he seriously injured two people while driving drunk.
Louis can resign from the Legislature or take her chances in a reelection campaign this year. The only difference is whether she leaves voluntarily or voters fire her.
This woman did not fully cooperate with the officer. She refused to allow him to see her eyes without glasses. She refused the breath test buying herself time for the alcohol in her system not to register as high. She knew exactly what she was doing. She is an attorney, she had no registration, and no proof of insurance. I don’t care if one is a Democrat or a Republican a vehicle driven by a drunk is like pointing a loaded weapon on everyone on the road with them. Shame on all of you who are defending her ONLY because she is a Democrat.
It was the officer who said she fully cooperated. No one has said she should be treated differently because she is a Democrat. You are frenzied on this subject, evidently.
Martinez went down due to politics, not the DWI.
He got "primaried" if I recall correctly.
And a primary is exactly what may happen here. The voters should decide if this incident is disqualifying. My point is that if it is automatically disqualifying for a politician then perhaps it should be for a doctor. Or teacher. Or priest. Or scientist. Or farmer. That is not a 'lament'. It is a suggestion that there are lots of folks we could say should be held to a higher standard than the rest of us. And we would always be wrong.
Dems like to circle the wagons for behavior that they would lambaste others for exemplifying. For example, Youngblood.
Meanwhile:
No proof of registration or insurance at the time of the traffic stop.
A charge of DWI at about double the legal limit, by the representative's own suggestion, on little sleep, which is even more alarming.
A charge of speeding, in this case in an urban residential corridor which already has a high speed limit.
New Mexico has been leading the nation in killing pedestrians on our streets and highways. See link below. Albuquerque just set a new one year record. This is the kind of behavior that leads to us being #1 in yet all the wrong categories.
https://www.abqjournal.com/2472097/record-number-of-pedestrians-hit-killed-in-abq-ex-drivers-struck-at.html
Oh, and as far as Mr. Cook's lament below, LANL has a near zero tolerance policy. On the job truck drivers and DOE nuke facility workers get busted at 0.02 BAC. Someone I know from work was booked on a DWI and by the rules, reported it. The person was stripped of a security clearance immediately, which resulted in personal humiliation for the person. Turns out a blood test showed 0.00 and it was the cop who blew the field sobriety test. But it was a harrowing experience. Could been a termination offense had it been a confirmed case.
But I guess its too much to ask our esteemed Democratic office holders to be exemplars of lawful driving. Or for party leadership to at least say "we deplore such behavior in anyone, gee, even ourselves, but will hold off commenting on this case until it is adjudicated." Perhaps Chairwoman Jessica Velasquez ought to do more to support the families of drunk driving victims, of which there are many in New Mexico.
[thumbup]And Ms. Velasquez is also part of the Emerge NM sisterhood, don't expect any criticism from her or the other "sisters".....
I find it laughable that you would state that "Dems like to circle the wagons..."
As if either party is any different with regard to this mater.
Both parties protect their own, always have always will
I don't find it all that funny. Too bad that you do. Its the kind of arrogant, detached from reality syndrome that recently resulted in stuff like the San Francisco school board members getting a powerful boot ride.
Just to compare Ms. Velasquez's response, here's a quote from Ryan Cangiolosi, chairman of the state Republican Party, after former Rep. Youngblood's arrest for aggravated DWI, said the party “believes in our DWI laws and that those laws are necessary to keep us all safe. Driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs is never acceptable for anyone.”
Is ANY party in NM prepared to take driving drunk sufficiently seriously? If NM is ready, this might be the right case for a Party to take her to task, but pretending that mentioning that her sleeplessness was due to legislating is far from improper influence corruption (her not using her tags identifying her status indicates no intent to trade on it).
Unlike Martinez there were no real aggravating factors -- just driving pretty darned drunk. Even if she has done a good job in the legislature, I'd think long and hard about voting for her; her BAC wasn't even close.
Long ago, a high school principal came to me for DWI defense. After a long talk, he decided to address his rural Wisconsin student body, to own it and to educate. They kept him. He never re-offended. Her story isn't over, so don't pile on.
No aggravating factors? Umm...anything above 0.16 is by definition aggravated DWI. You say you are a lawyer, right? But sure, thankfully no crash occurred.
If she does the Tour de Schools, I agree we should cut her some slack. Its the next generation I worry about.
No need to snark, Kahl (you usually do much better) - I'm a lawyer with a bar card in Wisconsin and new to NM. I noted 1.7 was "pretty darned high" so I hit the real point. You don't need to pile on, either. Both you and Milan are very valuable commentators, so please resist overkill.
Ok, fair enough and I once again have gone overboard with the snark. I assumed you practiced DWI law here (and we all know what the first three letters of assume spell, in my case...I'm sorry about that, Emily)
Yep, > 0.16 is aggravated DWI by statute here. My issue is less with the representative, who will have to pay the piper, than with leadership.
DWI, and bad driving in general, not to mention terrible urban road/street design that encourages speeding, is a serious problem in NM. Leaders gotta lead...in the correct direction.
Kahl, once again you manifest the thoughtfulness I've come to expect of you. Thank you.
Emily, you are a lawyer, so is Ms. Louis, would you drive a car around without the license plate, let the registration expire, and carry no insurance, not to mention excessive speeding and being drunk? Don't you think a lawyer would be more aware of the laws and consequences of one's personal actions? Maybe not.....
Mike, I've been known (only by me) to drive around with my outdated insurance card and the not-yet-valid one, but not the current one. I've let my registration slip once, long ago. Have you never done those sorts of things? [I believe you are misrepresenting on insurance -- she only lacked the proof of insurance?] The law is as practiced and enforced -- from what I read, registration and proof of insurance are mighty loose in NM.
The speeding and being quite drunk are different than her carelessness about license plates . Driving fast and drunk is not OK behavior.
Calling people to account is best done carefully -- that way, they are more likely to respond as my principal client did, to the benefit of all. It's good to hear from Khal that there is a program in NM, Tour de Schools, that might help turn this into a win-win.
Thank G-d no one was injured.
Actually, I don't know if there is a formal program to "tour the schools" (it was my way of suggesting such a program to capitalize) but I suspect a judge could offer this idea as restorative justice to the representative, assuming a guilty or nolo verdict comes down. And I am serious here about restorative justice. She has a story to tell our young people that could have far more effect than a fine or temporary loss of privilege.
As far as not having my current insurance card? Yep, did that knucklehead trick once and ended up having to mail a letter and proof of insurance coverage to the Court (I had insurance) to get the fine dismissed. And the year we moved to Santa Fe, it was a madhouse and coincided with the registration renewal, so I ended up paying a penalty for renewing the registration late. Those are dumb motorist mistakes, but don't result in people getting killed. As Emily said, the combination of speeding while DWI gets people killed.
[thumbup]
Well stated Milan, and this woman was, like, drunk, and was, like, hiding the identity of her car, and, like, had no insurance on the car, but she is, like, a lawyer with a JD from UNM and. should , like, know better about all these things at her age. But she is a high ranking member of the secret, shadowy EmergeNM women's society, who has many powerful and politically connected women in it, so she can count on some behind the scenes help from her sisters, after all Sisterhood Is Powerful........like.....[lol]
Perhaps we should let this run its legal course before we jump on the entire Democratic Party for handling the outcome wrong?
This is faux outrage. A Representative 'fully cooperated' with police; immediately admitted she was wrong and apologized. Perhaps elected representatives should automatically be removed from office for a DWI. Perhaps all people should automatically be fired from their jobs for DWI. Or perhaps not. Simonich should have the moral courage to demand that removal from jobs be automatic rather than trying to build outrage over this person's very normal behavior when stopped for DWI.
I think Martinez's violation was much more serious--he hurt two people and never really expressed regret. Driving drunk is not OK and legislators should be held to the same standards of conduct as anyone else...Let her take her legal consequences--it is up to the voters in her district to decide if they want her as a representative--not some opinion piece writer in Santa Fe.
