At 65, former New Mexico Lobo Preston Dennard hasn’t lost a step.
“What do I recall about playing in the Super Bowl? Are you kidding? I recall everything,” Dennard said by phone this weekend.
He even remembers seeing the game unfold while he slept.
“The night before the Super Bowl, I had a big dream. I was MVP, catching the winning touchdown — a diving catch,” Dennard said.
Not all dreams come true. But Dennard had reason to believe all things were possible.
He had traveled a rough road, rising from undrafted rookie free agent in 1978 to starting wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XIV. (The NFL’s Roman numerals are a pretentious curse. Dennard played in the 14th Super Bowl in 1980.)
The Pittsburgh Steelers were the opposition in what was almost a home game for Dennard and his underdog Rams. The teams played at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.
While warming up, Dennard said, he envisioned the moment he would hug his old New Mexico teammate Robin Cole, a linebacker for the Steelers. But the Pittsburgh players ran onto the field in a single-file line. Cole gave Dennard a high-five as he went by. That ended any socializing.
“The friendship deal was done for the next three hours,” Dennard said.
He caught two passes for 32 yards before leaving the game in the second half with injured ribs. The last of his Super Bowl memories is even more painful.
“I like to tell everybody we won that game for three and a half quarters,” Dennard said.
After five lead changes, the Rams were on top 19-17. Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw had thrown three interceptions, and acrobatic Pittsburgh receiver Lynn Swann had been knocked out of the game with a head injury.
Everything was breaking just right for the Rams. Then, on a third-down play, Bradshaw connected with John Stallworth on an electrifying touchdown pass covering 73 yards.
The Steelers scored again following another terrific catch by Stallworth, and Pittsburgh won the Super Bowl, 31-19.
“Stallworth and Bradshaw showed everyone what champions are all about,” Dennard said.
Dennard played eight seasons in the NFL, but never reached another Super Bowl. Losing the biggest game of his life doesn’t hurt the way it once did.
“To experience a Super Bowl, and to be 65 today and it still follows me, is something,” he said.
u u u
Another memorable Super Bowl involving one of New Mexico’s larger-than-life personalities occurred in 2008. It had little to do with football, though.
Former President Bill Clinton wanted an audience with then-Gov. Bill Richardson in Santa Fe. They met on Super Bowl Sunday at the governor’s mansion.
Clinton and Richardson sat down to watch the game. A festive reunion it was not.
Richardson had served as Clinton’s ambassador to the United Nations and secretary of energy. As a payback of sorts, Clinton wanted Richardson to endorse his wife, presidential contender Hillary Clinton.
The Super Bowl couldn’t have been more exciting, as the New York Giants upset the previously undefeated New England Patriots. Clinton was about to lose a big one, too.
Richardson waited a bit, then endorsed Barack Obama for president. The governor backed a winner but lost a friend.
u u u
Richardson’s two terms as governor conjured other visions of a Super Bowl — one with a flavor as distinctive as roasted green chile.
He made no small plans. Sometimes Richardson even pursued half-baked ideas carrying the heavy cost of feasibility studies. One was his notion of luring an NFL franchise to New Mexico.
Richardson inquired about the New Orleans Saints when the franchise owner floated his own trial balloon about relocating the team. Richardson encouraged the Dallas Cowboys’ owner to schedule a preseason game in New Mexico as a means of gauging fan interest.
The governor also met with then-NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue in New York City about the potential of placing a franchise in New Mexico. That was in 2005. Richardson cautioned that New Mexico wouldn’t be ready to land an NFL team for at least five years.
With only 2 million residents and no shortage of poverty, New Mexico never contended for an NFL franchise.
It was just as well. Wealthy team owners would have wanted the guarantee of a $500 million taxpayer-funded stadium just to continue the big tease. Much of the expense would have been borne by people who couldn’t afford tickets to NFL games.
u u u
Pandemics don’t stop debates about Super Bowls. What was the best team ever to win the big game?
The 1978 Steelers, of course. It was the most dominant team of a franchise that won four Super Bowls in six years.
For runner-up, it’s the ’85 Chicago Bears.
Faithful readers, feel free to disagree. I never confuse dissent with disloyalty.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.