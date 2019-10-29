Malcolm Torres pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 5-year old Renezmae Calzada of Española and waived his right to a hearing to determine if he should be incarcerated until his trial.
U.S. District Judge Kirtan Khalsa ordered Torres’ detention until trial, citing his criminal record, his failure to appear in court, his history of alcohol abuse and the violent crime he is accused of committing in September.
“I find you are both a danger to the public and a flight risk,” Khalsa said.
Torres, 25, could face life in prison if convicted of killing the girl.
Doug Couleur, the federal public defender assigned to Torres, had no comment on the case.
Renezmae’s family members who attended the hearing declined to comment.
