Between a rock and a hard place. That's how political pundits described Xochitl Torres Small's predicament in the lead-up to the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
Favor it and she angers a good portion of the voters in New Mexico's traditionally conservative 2nd district. Oppose it and she angers the other part of the constituency, the Democratic base that propelled her to victory last year.
The first-term congresswoman ultimately chose the former, as did most vulnerable House Democrats from competitive districts. Her decision wasn't a surprise in this highly polarized environment, in which virtually every lawmaker is toeing their party's line and in which challenging that line can mean political suicide.
"She had no choice — that’s what people on both sides have learned," said Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics. "There are also Republicans who think what Trump did was terrible, but they’ve gone along with the program."
Indeed, opposing impeachment would not have gone over well with Torres Small's Democratic base. But that doesn't mean things will be easy going forward.
Between now and November, she'll have to explain her decision to moderate Democrats and independents she'll likely need on her side if she's going to retain her seat. And she'll need to endure the ire of Trump supporters in deeply Republican counties in the southern part of the state.
"From a political perspective, this whole impeachment issue is a totally no-win situation for her," said longtime New Mexico pollster Brian Sanderoff. "It will come down to those people on the fence — moderate Democrats, rural Democrats and independents who might flirt with voting for Torres Small. Her decision on impeachment could impact how they vote next year."
After she was one of the last Democrats to clearly endorse an impeachment inquiry a couple months ago, Torres Small said in a statement Sunday that "after serious consideration" she had decided to support impeachment to "protect our national security, our Constitution, and the integrity of our elections."
"We cannot allow any President of either party to abuse the power of the highest office, jeopardizing our country's national security in the process, to pressure foreign leaders to conduct investigations against political rivals," she said.
Torres Small's campaign declined a request for an interview about the potential impact of the impeachment vote on her reelection.
"Unfortunately the congresswoman's schedule does not allow for any further interviews at this time," campaign manager Helen Smith wrote in an email.
Last year, the congresswoman was able to flip the district to the Democrats in a tight race, beating Republican Yvette Herrell 50.9% to 49.1%. It's the first time a Democrat has held the seat since 1980, with the exception of a two-year window in 2009 and 2010 when it was held by Harry Teague.
The district has several counties that are heavily Republican, particularly in the southeastern part of the state. Lea County, for instance, voted 71% in favor of Trump in 2016 versus 22% for Hillary Rodham Clinton. Eddy County came out 67% for Trump versus 26% for Clinton.
There are also heavily Democratic areas, such as Doña Ana County, in which 54% of voters backed Clinton compared to 36% for Trump. But Torres Small's congressional district as a whole favored the president 50% to 40%.
"The Sacramento Mountains divide the district between conservative side and progressive side," Sanderoff said. "No matter what you do on a politically hot topic you’re going to make friends and enemies."
And last year, Torres Small didn't have to deal with the Trump campaign and the White House blasting her for favoring impeachment, as they've recently done with Democrats from competitive districts around the country who've supported the move.
From a strategic standpoint, Torres Small’s decision to back impeachment was the safer bet, argues Lonna Atkeson, a professor of political science at the University of New Mexico.
Supporting impeachment doesn’t give ammunition to a potentially more progressive challenger in the Democratic primary, and it also keeps progressive donors intact for the general election.
“Right now, Rome is burning and there’s clear polarization and she’s doing the right thing for herself though because she could get a primary candidate on the left,” Atkeson said.
She said impeachment is “sort of a litmus test,” and whether it ends up helping or hurting Torres Small in the general election will likely depend on whether independent voters perceive it as a waste of time when lawmakers could have been talking about kitchen table issues.
Eric Trump, the president's son, said Wednesday that Democrats in conservative districts were “getting absolutely bombarded” by their constituents because people are “universally upset about what is happening” with the impeachment.
“It’s gonna backfire on all of these people,” Trump said on a call with reporters. "And believe me, we’re gonna use it against them.”
White House Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves criticized Torres Small on Wednesday as well.
"It is a shame that she is letting this hyper-partisan impeachment hoax get in the way of supporting our veterans, securing our Southern border and growing our economy," Groves said, "but her constituents can rest assured that President Trump has not stopped working to deliver on these promises."
Steve Pearce, chairman of the New Mexico Republican Party, said: "It's shameful and disappointing that our members of Congress have jumped on board the Democrats' bandwagon in this sham, a travesty that's had no merit or truth. It's been a witch hunt from the beginning and an unjustified attack on our Chief Executive."
The Trump campaign released a poll last week saying 56% of voters in the 2nd district oppose impeachment while 41% favor it. The survey also said 38% of voters would be less likely to reelect Torres Small if she voted to impeach Trump while 30% said they would be more likely to reelect her under those circumstances.
The poll was conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, which was the pollster for Trump's fall 2016 campaign, and it polled 300 people from the district on Dec. 8 and 9.
Of course, it is possible that Torres Small's support for impeachment may not have a huge impact on her 2020 reelection campaign, particularly because the vote is still 11 months away. But either way, Trump will likely be a deciding factor in the outcome, especially if he makes good on his promise to campaign in New Mexico next year.
"How many controversies do we have now every week?" Sabato asked. "By the fall elections, candidates will be arguing about other Trump controversies."
Staff Writer Michael Gerstein contributed to this report
