A former New Mexico congresswoman is expected to be nominated as second in command at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Xochitl Torres Small, who represented New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District from 2019-21, is the department's under secretary for rural development. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he intends to nominate her to be the department's next deputy secretary.
The position became vacant last month when Jewel Bronaugh resigned.
"Throughout her career, Torres Small has put her experience to use in the name of making lasting investments in the people, institutions and infrastructure essential for tribal nations and communities throughout the rural U.S. to thrive," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement Wednesday.
"Her expertise will further USDA’s mission to advance equity and opportunity in and for rural America, and USDA’s commitment to build an organization invested in the success of its workforce and the customers we serve," he added.
A daughter of farmworkers, Torres Small grew up in Las Cruces and got her start in politics as a field representative for former U.S. Sen. Tom Udall. She was elected to represent the 2nd District in 2018, a strong year for Democrats nationwide, but lost two years later to Republican Yvette Herrell.
She was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as undersecretary for rural development in October 2021 by unanimous consent; her new job also requires Senate confirmation.