ALBUQUERQUE — Years of litigation were set to come to an end Wednesday, as Renezmae Calzada's family sat in the pews of a courtroom at the Pete V. Domenici United States Courthouse.
Malcolm Torres, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with his 5-year-old stepdaughter's death, was set to take a plea agreement offered by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Albuquerque Wednesday.
However, when the moment came, Torres rejected the agreement. Court documents show Torres also rejected a previous offer in July.
A few minutes after speaking with U.S. attorneys and Torres' counsel in a backroom, Judge William P. Johnson announced Torres' intention to reject the agreement and admitted it as a sealed exhibit.
Torres told the judge he understood the terms of the agreement and the potential consequences which may arise from choosing to reject it. He is scheduled to stand trial in March.
Torres' attorneys, Aric Elsenheimer and Buck Glanz, declined to comment on their client's decision Wednesday.
U.S. Attorney Jack Burkhead referred all questions regarding the change of plea hearing to Scott Howell.
Howell, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Albuquerque, also declined to comment.
Calzada, of Santa Clara Pueblo, was found dead in the Rio Grande several days after her mother reporter her missing in September 2019.