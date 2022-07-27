TESUQUE

A short-staffed bar, a restaurant chock-full of people — and a flowing river of mud.

Tesuque Village Market cashier Anais Mendez was working the evening shift Tuesday when the rain began to pour. Patrons dining outside rushed back into the restaurant for cover as six to eight inches of mud surged from Griego Hill in the village and trapped a line of cars in the parking lot.

