Glenda McKay learned beading and sewing from her mother and grandmother growing up in Alaska and travels the country most summers to sell her work.
At past Santa Fe Indian Markets, she has made half her annual income, she said.
"Not this summer though. What has worked for me this summer is contacting past clients and staying in touch by sending photos of what I've been working on," said McKay, who is Ingalik-Athabascan. "Big shows in Indianapolis and Oklahoma were canceled. I'm grateful Santa Fe was able to still put something on."
This month, the Virtual Santa Fe Indian Market is going on with online stores, Native cinema, artist interviews, studio tours, panel discussions and a fashion show.
On Saturday night, McKay won the the Virtual Grand Award for Harpoon Head with Sheath (and Emergency Whistle) that combines walrus tusk, porcupine fur and a fossilized seal tooth. McKay values the piece at over $20,000.
Artists submitted photos of their work before judges picked the top five in various categories to be shipped to Santa Fe for in-person inspection, said Amanda Crocker, marketing director for Southwestern Association for Indian Arts and Santa Fe Indian Market.
"We weren't going to give anyone an award based off detailed pictures," she said.
Crocker said this spring, 77 of 437 participating artists already had their own website to sell their work, so they partnered with artspan.com, a website designed to help independent artists sell work online, to help the others create one. Normally, 900 to 1,000 artists representing more than 220 federally recognized U.S. tribes and Canadian First Nations people participate in the market.
"People always asked if I had a website, and I told them no. I'm thankful this forced me to create one," said Hopi kachina carver Ronald Honyumptewa, who won the Virtual Indian Market Pueblo Wooden Carvings award for The Message from a Butterfly. "I prefer to be at the market myself. That's sort of my vacation to be able to go there and talk to other artists and collectors."
Shirley Brauker, who won first place in the pottery category for Missing Sisters, which she values at $12,000, said she usually drives 2½ days to Santa Fe from Michigan for the market. While she has been able to make a few sales online, it's not the same.
"People want to see things and touch things and lift them up. It's just not the same looking at pictures online," McKay said. "When I do make a sale, people are worried about it breaking while getting it shipped to them. It's a lot harder to make new customers."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.