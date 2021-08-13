It pays to lose your job through a merger when you’re a top executive at the Public Service Company of New Mexico.
During a hearing Friday on PNM’s proposed merger with Avangrid of Connecticut and Iberdrola of Spain, an administrator at PNM described the payouts that would go to three people if the merger takes place.
Donald Tarry, who is expected to take over as PNM Resources’ top executive if the merger happens, described “change of control” and retirement payouts totaling $29.6 million for the three.
The three, all of whom will lose their jobs if the merger takes place:
—Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources president and CEO; a total of $19,040,958, with $11,553,297 in retirement benefits that would have accrued with or without the merger, and $7,487,661 in “change of control” payouts because her job will no longer exist.
—Charles Eldred, PNM Resources executive vice president; a total of $6,820,884, with $3,865,258 in retirement benefits and $2,955,626 in change of control pay.
—Patrick Apodaca, PNM Resources senior vice president and general counsel; a total of $3,713,207, with $1,697,478 in retirement and $2,015,729 in change of control pay.
Tarry said the numbers he provided were estimates as of the end of last year. Tarry said no bonuses would be involved in the closing of the merger.
New Energy Economy leader Mariel Nanasi asked Tarry in the Zoom hearing how much he would receive in the merger. He said he would be paid nothing beyond his normal compensation package.
He said the dollar figures mentioned for Vincent-Collawn, Eldred and Apodaca didn’t include their normal salaries.
Nanasi brought up the fact that PNM this week announced 44,000 customers might have their electric service disconnected beginning next week because of “arrearages,” or unpaid bills, incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.
PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said later the number of customers in arrears has declined by about 10,000 as of late July to roughly 33,000.
Tarry said the total residential arrearages for PNM totaled a bit more than $20 million as of April 15.
“How could that possibly be considered fair and equitable?” Nanasi asked, referring to the executive pay and the potential disconnections.
Iberdrola executive Pedro Azagra Blázquez has pledged that $10 million would be dedicated to wiping out arrearages if the merger takes place.
She asked Tarry how the $10 million might be applied to those existing customer debts.
Tarry said he and others at PNM would “work through the logistics” and make sure the money is distributed to the residential customers in need.
“I feel like the company is doing all they can,” he said. That includes providing federal assistance that is available and developing payment plans, he said. “Because we’re very invested in the community in that respect.”
“These are the poorest people in New Mexico, is that right?” Nanasi asked. Tarry said he couldn’t say for sure who it included.
He also said the plan for payouts to the three executives has been in place for a while and would be covered by shareholders’ money.
Sandoval said Friday evening that the company hopes most or all of the $20 million would be covered by the money pledged in the merger and the assistance programs Tarry mentioned.
Sandoval said PNM has flexible payment plans for those who can pay off their debts over time. “We really don’t want to cut anybody off,” he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.