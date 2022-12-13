Ted Kennedy won election to the U.S. Senate at age 30. He could not have climbed that high so fast if not for his father's millions and his brother's presidency.
Closer to home, Ben Ray Luján needed his influential father to make the leap from card dealer to professional politician. Because of his dad's political power and fundraising clout, Luján won election to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and then the U.S. House of Representatives. Luján eventually rose to the U.S. Senate, where he sits today. None of it would have been possible without his late father, a longtime speaker of the state House of Representatives.
Other connected politicians — the Bushes from Connecticut and Texas, the Daleys from Chicago, the Cuomos from New York — operated with a sense of entitlement. What they lacked in ability could be offset by a surname.
People with a political legacy often don't have much of a story. I'd rather write about underdogs, and this is the right moment.
State House Majority Leader Javier Martínez is my newsmaker of the year for many reasons, one being he had no politically potent connection to clear a path for him.
Martínez, D-Albuquerque, is the overwhelming favorite to be elected speaker of the House when the Legislature convenes Jan. 17. At 41, he's riding a crest he once could not imagine. "I never thought I'd run for anything," Martínez said one recent day.
He was born in a Methodist maternity clinic in Texas, only steps from the Mexican border. "We're Catholic, but it was the cheapest place," Martínez said.
His mother, also born in America, lived for the most part in Mexico until she reached her 30s. Martínez's dad was a Mexican-born construction laborer. Mom and dad raised Javier in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, until he was almost 8 years old.
His dad envisioned better opportunities in America and obtained a green card. He moved the family to Albuquerque in 1989. Javier spoke no English at the time.
The kid proved to be a fine student. By age 10, he didn't need extra classroom help in English. Martínez graduated from Highland High School, then went on to receive undergraduate and law degrees from the University of New Mexico.
He found advocacy work to his liking even before finishing law school. Martínez became a neighborhood organizer. The Partnership for Community Action hired him in 2001, and today he is its executive director.
Its mission is fundamental, important, unglamorous. For instance, Martínez's organization counseled families during the coronavirus pandemic with a goal of each saving $1,000 for an emergency.
State politics wasn't on Martínez's mind until 24-year Rep. Rick Miera decided not to seek reelection in 2014. Martínez took 78 percent of the vote in the decisive Democratic primary election.
He entered the House of Representatives at an odd moment. Republicans had seized control of the chamber for the first time since 1953.
Assigned to a committee on taxation, Martínez could be spotted early each morning poring over the code on exemptions. He proved to be a quick and quotable legislator.
Then-Gov. Susana Martinez was a my-way-or-Trailways Republican, but a Hispanic organization published a soft piece hailing her as someone who worked well across the aisle. "This must be from the Onion," said Rep. Martínez, no relation to the governor and no fan of her either.
Democrats won back control of the House in 2016. After only one term, Rep. Martínez ran for majority leader. He lost to Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, D-Albuquerque, who last year resigned from office as she was about to be charged with racketeering in massive thefts from the Albuquerque school system.
Martínez won the majority leader's job. By then, he had a reputation as a leading progressive. He sponsored the constitutional amendment to use a portion of the state's largest endowment to expand early childhood education. Voters approved the proposal last month.
He also was a sponsor of the bill that legalized recreational cannabis. Martínez had his share of failures, too. He introduced an unsuccessful proposal to permit 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in school board elections. "It's the government office that affects them most," he said.
Nor could he muster the votes to move New Mexico's presidential primary to early January. It's held in June, when front-runners usually have the nominations locked up.
He says House Democrats next year will push for reforms in the gross receipts tax to help working families. They also will try to expand the state's child tax credit.
Fighting organized retail crime will be part of Martínez's public-safety agenda. Another plank is devising a system to hire good cops, which probably means higher salaries to attract them.
Republicans might agree no more often with Martínez than they did with the outgoing speaker, Rep. Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe. But there are plenty of distinctions between Martínez and Georgetown-educated Egolf.
Martínez's father became a naturalized U.S. citizen. When the elder Martínez couldn't find work in construction after the economic crash of 2008, he took a janitorial job at minimum wage. Martínez's mother washed linens in a nursing home. Dad, 67, and mom, 62, are still working. They clean offices after hours.
"The weight I'm about to carry is nothing like the weight they carried," Martínez said.
The speaker-to-be still sees the world from the trenches.
