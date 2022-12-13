Ted Kennedy won election to the U.S. Senate at age 30. He could not have climbed that high so fast if not for his father's millions and his brother's presidency.

Closer to home, Ben Ray Luján needed his influential father to make the leap from card dealer to professional politician. Because of his dad's political power and fundraising clout, Luján won election to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and then the U.S. House of Representatives. Luján eventually rose to the U.S. Senate, where he sits today. None of it would have been possible without his late father, a longtime speaker of the state House of Representatives.

Other connected politicians — the Bushes from Connecticut and Texas, the Daleys from Chicago, the Cuomos from New York — operated with a sense of entitlement. What they lacked in ability could be offset by a surname.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

