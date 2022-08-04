The surge in COVID-19 cases spurred by the more infectious BA.5 variant has hit a plateau in New Mexico, while hospitalizations hover at less than a quarter of where they were in January, when the deadlier delta strain raged across the country.

Those trends are good news overall in a 2½-year pandemic that has felt at times as though it might never abate for more than a brief spell.

The most encouraging development is the 164 people hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to 709 patients seven months ago, acting state Health Secretary David Scrase said Thursday during an online news conference.

