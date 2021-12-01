More senior members of the New Mexico Legislature had advised freshman lawmaker Randall Pettigrew, a Republican from Lovington, to expect a special session on redistricting sometime between Thanksgiving
and Christmas.
Two months ago, Pettigrew received formal notice — not from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who calls lawmakers into session, but from Santa Fe hotels, which were sharing their room rates in anticipation of dozens of out-of-town legislators needing a place to stay starting in early December.
While it has become common knowledge the special session is set to begin Monday, Lujan Grisham hasn’t announced it in her official capacity as governor — and now, a top-ranking Democrat says the reason for the announcement delay is to prevent campaign fundraising restrictions from kicking in.
“The governor has not made the formal decision yet, because as soon as she does that, then no one can raise any money,” Sen. President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, told Source New Mexico, an online news organization. “So she gives everyone a break with fundraising and does the call at the last minute.”
As soon as the governor issues a proclamation declaring a special session, it becomes unlawful for the governor, lawmakers and other elected officials to solicit campaign contributions.
Stewart did not return a message seeking comment, but Pettigrew, who took office last year, uttered some choice words over Stewart’s remarks and accused the governor of holding up a formal announcement to benefit her own campaign war chest.
“Senate Pro Tem Mimi Stewart’s comments on doing us a favor is bull[---] when the reality is there’s no concept of transparency and openness for the people that we represent,” he said.
Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor’s press secretary, wrote in an email she didn’t know what “formal decision” Stewart was referring to in her reported comments. But she wrote it’s customary for the governor to issue a proclamation declaring a special session the day it begins.
Sackett pointed to a proclamation for the June 2020 special session, which was issued the day the session began, and wrote the proclamation for next week’s session will be issued Monday.
The move will trigger the prohibited period for soliciting campaign funds.
The fundraising prohibition for lawmakers ends when the session adjourns. For the governor, it ends 20 days later.
“This is in keeping with [a section of the New Mexico Constitution] that gives the governor 20 days after adjournment to approve (sign) or veto bills,” Raúl Burciaga, director of the Legislative Council Service, wrote in an email.
While the governor and lawmakers are prohibited from soliciting campaign contributions, they are still allowed to receive them, Burciaga said in an interview.
Sackett wrote in her email, a special session to take up the process of drawing new election district boundaries, which is required of states every 10 years, has long been planned.
“This has been fully communicated to legislative leadership and … has been reported in the news media,” she wrote. “This office will formally announce the starting date [Thursday].”
News organizations in the state have reported an early December start. But few have reported Monday’s expected start date.
Pettigrew said a formal announcement from the governor to the public should have been made long before the session was set to begin and that fundraising restrictions shouldn’t be a factor. Pettigrew took to the internet Wednesday to vent.
“According to Mimi Stewart … Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is doing us [legislators] a favor by waiting to the last minute to announce the special session so that we, Legislators, can fundraise!” he wrote on Facebook and his website.
“Really, I thought our job was representation and transparency!” he added. “The reality [is] New Mexico House Republicans learn more about the governors plans from the Santa Fe Hotels sending out rate sheets for specific days than we do from our friends on the other side of the aisle!”
Pettigrew shared an email he received in October with a flyer from a Santa Fe hotel providing information on legislative rates during the special session. The flyer showed the rates being in effect from Monday to Dec. 19.
“That’s how I knew when to plan and when to start scheduling because getting a hotel at a decent rate in Santa Fe has gone to hell in a hand basket because of the film industry and some other things,” he said. “But I knew two months ago when the session was going to be because of the emails I received from the hotels.”
While the governor is expected to release additional information about the special session Thursday, it remained unclear Wednesday whether any matters will be considered by lawmakers beyond redistricting, such as the spending of federal pandemic aid after a legal battle between the governor and lawmakers was settled by the New Mexico Supreme Court.
“I don’t know of other topics or issues,” Stewart said in a Tuesday interview. “We have talked about some topics; I don’t think that they will be given a message, so I really won’t know until next Monday morning when the governor issues the proclamation.”
Asked what other topics have been discussed for possible inclusion, Stewart declined to say.
“I don’t really want to add to your speculation,” she said.
