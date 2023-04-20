042023 jw 200ft tongue1.jpg

Oscar Ruiz helps to install part of a 200-foot-long tongue by artist Andrea Fischer for Meow Wolf’s new 1,200-square-foot multipurpose community room called Rainbow Rainbow, which opens May 1. Visitors won’t need to purchase admission to Meow Wolf to attend free programs and events at Rainbow Rainbow. The concept and mural for the room was created by artist Caroline Lieu.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

042023 jw 200ft tongue1B.jpg

042023 jw 200ft tongue3.jpg

