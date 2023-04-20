Oscar Ruiz helps to install part of a 200-foot-long tongue by artist Andrea Fischer for Meow Wolf’s new 1,200-square-foot multipurpose community room called Rainbow Rainbow, which opens May 1. Visitors won’t need to purchase admission to Meow Wolf to attend free programs and events at Rainbow Rainbow. The concept and mural for the room was created by artist Caroline Lieu.
Oscar Ruiz helps to install part of a 200-foot-long tongue by artist Andrea Fischer for Meow Wolf's new 1,200-square-foot multipurpose community room called Rainbow Rainbow, which opens May 1. Visitors won't need to purchase a Meow Wolf admission to attend free programs and events at Rainbow Rainbow. The concept and mural for the room was created by artist Caroline Lieu.